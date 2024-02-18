Public Records: Ross County property transfers

Ross County property transfers for Jan. 26 to Feb. 9.

First name indicates the buyer of the property; second name represents the seller

Adelphi

  • 19294 Chestnut St.; Price, Mackenzie Marie and Hughes, Hunter; Carroll, Aaron; 2/8/2024; $193,000

  • 12099 Main St.; Rieder, Molly J; McNichols, Timothy; 2/5/2024; $40,000

Chillicothe

  • 178 Caldwell St.; Gore, Laurence R; Reep, Terressa J, Jenny Marie Dennis Lamp and Charles William Dennis; 2/2/2024; $270,000

  • 627 Johnson Road; Toops, Kimberly Ann and Noah Raymond; Fowler, Brian and Mandy L; 1/29/2024; $265,000

  • 112 Stoneridge Court; Joseph, Kathy L; Kinzer, Edna R.; 2/1/2024; $239,900

  • 816 Woodhill Drive; Vanover, Richard B and Erin E; Jenkins, Virgina M.; 2/1/2024; $227,000

  • 462 Laurel St.; Winegardner, Abbey L.; Toops, Noah R and Kazee, Kimberly; 1/29/2024; $184,000

  • 156 Sharon Road; Kneice, Mary M and Nickie R Jr; Lane, Richard A; 2/6/2024; $180,000

  • 445-445 1/2 High St.; 590 E. Main St. LLC; Deal, Donald L Jr and Betty L; 2/2/2024; $125,000

  • 200 Sycamore St.; U.S. Bank National Assoc. (Trustee); Banker, Jon F; 2/7/2024; $42,200

Colerain Township

  • 17892 Ohio 327; Ishmael, Mark Robert; Phillips, Dalton; 2/1/2024; $220,000

Deerfield Township

  • 8495 Ohio 207 561/574; WBH Ohio LLC; Hamburger, William J; 2/2/2024; $140,000

Frankfort

  • 107 NW Springfield; Mason, Michael; Seventeen Estates, LLC; 2/5/2024; $240,000

Harrison Township

  • 404 Skaggs Road; Darsow, David A and Teresa L; Fout, Todd M and Wendy K; 2/5/2024; $33,000

Huntington Township

  • No address listed; Yates, Keith Allen and Lacie J; Graves, Brice; 2/5/2024; $150,000

Paint Township

  • 139 Whetstone Road; Shade, Bryon K and Forrest, Cindy B; Pryor, Dale; Pryor, Danny; Vanhorn, Peggy; 2/6/2024; $120,000

Scioto Township

  • 2792 Massieville Road; Vargas, Manuel G; Allagree, Joseph T and Jodi L; 2/6/2024; $47,000

Twin Township

  • 84 Stacy Drive; Cummins, John and Ariel; Schobelock, Lindsey; 2/8/2024; $160,000

Union Township

  • 339 Kinnamon Lane; Ratcliff, Brittany; Equity Trust Co Custodian Nathan Skaggs; 2/2/2024; $127,000

  • 223 Mound Lane; Ortega, Cynthia; Chillicothe Investors LLC; 2/7/2024; $35,000

