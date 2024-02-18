Public Records: Ross County property transfers
Ross County property transfers for Jan. 26 to Feb. 9.
First name indicates the buyer of the property; second name represents the seller
Adelphi
19294 Chestnut St.; Price, Mackenzie Marie and Hughes, Hunter; Carroll, Aaron; 2/8/2024; $193,000
12099 Main St.; Rieder, Molly J; McNichols, Timothy; 2/5/2024; $40,000
Chillicothe
178 Caldwell St.; Gore, Laurence R; Reep, Terressa J, Jenny Marie Dennis Lamp and Charles William Dennis; 2/2/2024; $270,000
627 Johnson Road; Toops, Kimberly Ann and Noah Raymond; Fowler, Brian and Mandy L; 1/29/2024; $265,000
112 Stoneridge Court; Joseph, Kathy L; Kinzer, Edna R.; 2/1/2024; $239,900
816 Woodhill Drive; Vanover, Richard B and Erin E; Jenkins, Virgina M.; 2/1/2024; $227,000
462 Laurel St.; Winegardner, Abbey L.; Toops, Noah R and Kazee, Kimberly; 1/29/2024; $184,000
156 Sharon Road; Kneice, Mary M and Nickie R Jr; Lane, Richard A; 2/6/2024; $180,000
445-445 1/2 High St.; 590 E. Main St. LLC; Deal, Donald L Jr and Betty L; 2/2/2024; $125,000
200 Sycamore St.; U.S. Bank National Assoc. (Trustee); Banker, Jon F; 2/7/2024; $42,200
Colerain Township
17892 Ohio 327; Ishmael, Mark Robert; Phillips, Dalton; 2/1/2024; $220,000
Deerfield Township
8495 Ohio 207 561/574; WBH Ohio LLC; Hamburger, William J; 2/2/2024; $140,000
Frankfort
107 NW Springfield; Mason, Michael; Seventeen Estates, LLC; 2/5/2024; $240,000
Harrison Township
404 Skaggs Road; Darsow, David A and Teresa L; Fout, Todd M and Wendy K; 2/5/2024; $33,000
Huntington Township
No address listed; Yates, Keith Allen and Lacie J; Graves, Brice; 2/5/2024; $150,000
Paint Township
139 Whetstone Road; Shade, Bryon K and Forrest, Cindy B; Pryor, Dale; Pryor, Danny; Vanhorn, Peggy; 2/6/2024; $120,000
Scioto Township
2792 Massieville Road; Vargas, Manuel G; Allagree, Joseph T and Jodi L; 2/6/2024; $47,000
Twin Township
84 Stacy Drive; Cummins, John and Ariel; Schobelock, Lindsey; 2/8/2024; $160,000
Union Township
339 Kinnamon Lane; Ratcliff, Brittany; Equity Trust Co Custodian Nathan Skaggs; 2/2/2024; $127,000
223 Mound Lane; Ortega, Cynthia; Chillicothe Investors LLC; 2/7/2024; $35,000
This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Public Records: Ross County property transfers