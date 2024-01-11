Public Records: Ross County property transfers

Chillicothe Gazette
Ross County property transfers for Jan. 1 to 5

Chillicothe

  • 620 Oneida Road; Miller, Crystal Lynn; The Y Group LLC; 1/3/2024; $204,000

  • 534 E. Second St.; First Cap Properties LLC; Basil Properties - Chillicothe; 1/4/2024; $125,000

Huntington Township

  • 7909 Ohio 772; Graham, Michael T and Stephanie; Sams III, Everett E; 1/4/2024; $169,900

Scioto Township

  • 551 Malone Road; McKnight, James E; Reveal, Joshua D; 1/4/2024; $175,000

  • 3 Page; Vititoe, Lisa and Jason; Yingling Jr, Ralph E; 1/4/2024; $157,000

  • 21 North Fork Drive; Knauff, Haley E and Arron; Steckel, Roger and Cheryl; 1/3/2024; $153,000

  • No address listed - N. Side Moss Hollow; Cooper, Ralph; Hill, Dennis H and Victoria M; 1/2/2024; $80,000

Springfield Township

  • 211 Hopetown Road; Clary Trucking Inc; AKM Realty, LLC; 1/4/2024; $390,000

First name indicates the buyer of the property; second name represents the seller

