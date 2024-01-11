Public Records: Ross County property transfers
Ross County property transfers for Jan. 1 to 5
Chillicothe
620 Oneida Road; Miller, Crystal Lynn; The Y Group LLC; 1/3/2024; $204,000
534 E. Second St.; First Cap Properties LLC; Basil Properties - Chillicothe; 1/4/2024; $125,000
Huntington Township
7909 Ohio 772; Graham, Michael T and Stephanie; Sams III, Everett E; 1/4/2024; $169,900
Scioto Township
551 Malone Road; McKnight, James E; Reveal, Joshua D; 1/4/2024; $175,000
3 Page; Vititoe, Lisa and Jason; Yingling Jr, Ralph E; 1/4/2024; $157,000
21 North Fork Drive; Knauff, Haley E and Arron; Steckel, Roger and Cheryl; 1/3/2024; $153,000
No address listed - N. Side Moss Hollow; Cooper, Ralph; Hill, Dennis H and Victoria M; 1/2/2024; $80,000
Springfield Township
211 Hopetown Road; Clary Trucking Inc; AKM Realty, LLC; 1/4/2024; $390,000
First name indicates the buyer of the property; second name represents the seller
