Public Records: Ross County property transfers

Ross County property transfers for Dec. 11 to 15
First name indicates the buyer of the property; second name represents the seller
Buckskin Township
3501 Ohio 28; Cottrill, Isaac E and Tia M; Wiley, Robert W and Beverly K; 12/13/2023; $100,000
Chillicothe
320 Cherry; Macias, Isaias and Rosales, Laura I C; The Mares Group, LLC; 12/13/2023; $219,000
166 Sharon Road; Caldwell, Danny and Tiwana; Melson, Sondra; 12/13/2023; $212,000
194 Plyley's Lane; Climer, Bernard; Jackson, Nicole R.; 12/12/2023; $162,000
618 E. Second St.; Hamilton, Jay S; Houser, Mary E; 12/14/2023; $112,500
Green Township
6626 Dry Run Road; Lin, Spenser; Davis, Joyce A; 12/13/2023; $186,000
Huntington Township
1573 Bishop Hill Road; McKee, Dustin L. and Kassandra N.; Wamsley, Brenda S and Jeffry P; 12/13/2023; $265,000
Paxton Township
5238 Ohio 41 N.; Souder, Dalton R and Martha F; Martin, Glen A; 12/12/2023; $255,000
Springfield Township
No address listed; Quinn, Shelly; No seller listed; 12/13/2023; $143,000
