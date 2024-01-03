Public Records: Ross County restaurant inspections

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as reported by the Ross County Health Department in December.

Dec. 4

Rost Coffee, 107 E. Second St., Chillicothe. Observed raw eggs stored above lemons, butter and creamer in the walk-in cooler.

Garcia's Mexican Grill and Cantina, 870 N. Bridge St., Chillicothe. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration. Ready-to-eat, time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods not properly date marked in the walk-in cooler.

Hana Steak House, Inc., 1015 N. Bridge St., Chillicothe. Chlorine sanitizing solution at an incorrect concentration in the dish machine.

Dec. 5

Acord's Market and Carryout, 13110 Ohio 772, Chillicothe. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods are not properly date-marked.

Norm's Diner, 3920, U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge. Raw ground beef, butter and cheese stored in the 3-door cooler in the outside storage area holding at 63 F. The person in charge (PIC) stated that those items were recently placed in the cooler. No hot water at the time of inspection. There is no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Did not observe a backflow prevention device on the ice machine or pop machine. Observed a drain tube from the pop machine going into an air gap that was installed without a permit.

Dec. 6

Norm's Diner, 3920, U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge. Follow-up inspection. There is no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Did not observe a backflow prevention device on the ice machine or pop machine. Observed a drain tube from the pop machine going into an air gap that was installed without a permit.

Dec. 7

Los Mariachis, 649 Central Center, Chillicothe. Raw eggs stored above produce in the walk-in cooler - corrected during inspection.

Gustavo's International Cuisine, 85 N. Paint St., Chillicothe. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods and multiple containers of food in coolers without lids or coverings. Observed the ice machine with a build-up of debris in the ice bin. Cheese not being cold held at 57 F in the drawer underneath the grill - corrected during inspection. Multiple refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked in the stand-up cooler and the walk-in cooler

Dec. 8

Pour House at Machinery Hall, 25 E. Second St., Chillicothe. The handwashing sink is being used as a dump sink in the bar area.

Dec. 11

Old Canal Smoke House, 94 E. Water St., Chillicothe. Observed both ice machines with a build-up of debris.

Hometown Hibachi LLC, 59 N. Paint St., Chillicothe. Observed the ice machine with a build-up of debris in the ice bin. Medications stored above the prep table - corrected during inspection. White rice acidified to render it non-TCS pH had not recorded been recorded in December.

Dec. 12

Chillicothe Country Club, 800 Arch St. Chillicothe. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed the ice machine with a build-up of debris inside the bin.

Dec. 13

Jersey Mikes Subs, 1251 Suite O, N. Bridge St., Chillicothe. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing.

Rocas, 10 River Trace, Chillicothe. Handwashing sink is being used for storing dirty dishes - corrected during inspection. Hot water for mechanical sanitization in the dish machine is below the required temperature. Multiple refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods are not properly date-marked in the walk-in cooler.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Public Records: Ross County restaurant inspections