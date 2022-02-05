🌱 Public Safety Breakdown + RTD Service Cuts + Fancy LODO Hotel

Happy Saturday! It's me again, Brad K. Evans, your host of the Denver Daily.

Saturday's weather: Some sunshine. High: 42 Low: 19.

Here are the top five stories today in Denver:

Business owners skeptical of Mayor’s plan to combat rising crime rates. Many business owners are feeling the impacts of a what some are calling a public safety breakdown in downtown Denver. One business owner said “I don’t feel like the police are standing behind us as law-abiding citizens who have a right to be safe in this community.” (CBS4) Denver Rescue Mission working on pilot program. A new housing pilot in Northglenn is being staffed by Denver Rescue Mission in hopes of helping those experiencing homelessness in the northwest part of metro Denver. (Yahoo) Chaffee County wrestles with the influx of dispersed camping. In addition to poorly tended campfires that are raising wildfire fears, the campers are leaving behind trash and human waste that are threatening fresh-water trout-filled rivers. (CO Sun) What RTD is "Re-Imagining" for bus routes in the future? The struggling transit agency is planning to reduce bus service hours to 85 percent of pre-Covid levels by 2027. RTD’s rail lines are not expected be reduced under the plan. (RTD) Cushy new hotel coming to LODO. Thompson Denver Hotel is bringing its refined-yet-edgy aesthetic to Denver with a Colorado-inspired design. The new hotel, located at 1616 Market St., opens on Feb. 7. (5280)

2022 Black History Month Project Contest: Deadline for Submission is Feb. 15, 2022 (8 a.m.)

Traitor, Survivor, Icon - The Legacy of La Malinche : Opening at the Denver Art Museum on Feb. 6. The exhibit examines the historical and cultural legacy of La Malinche. Both reviled as a traitor and hailed as the mother of Mexico. (DAM)

Join a public meeting with RTD. Learn more about adjustments to its bus services beginning in May 2022. The meetings will also discuss additional service changes proposed as part of its Reimagine RTD process. Virtual meetings on Feb. 7 or 8 (RTD)

Denver’s citywide minimum wage increased to $15.87/hour on Jan 1, 2022. The tip credit for the food and beverage industry remains $3.02/hour. The citywide minimum wage applies to all work performed within the City and County of Denver. (Denver)

Mark Your Calendars - Virtual Public Meeting: For the plan for East Bruce Randolph Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 6 - 7:30 pm. Hosted by the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI). (Denver)

Divorce Boot Camp – Vesta Denver, CO Hub (Feb. 8)

