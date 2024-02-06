City to vote on restoring criminal penalties for public urination, lewd acts

Criminal penalties may soon return for public urination, defecation and other lewd acts in the City of Charlotte.

Charlotte City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted, 3-2, to restore criminal consequences for these ordinances.

A state law decriminalized them in 2021. As of now, you only get a $50 ticket for these public acts.

The full Charlotte City Council is expected to take action next week.

Penalties are proposed against open containers, public defecation, urination, and engaging in lewd acts.

Some city council members said they hope restoring the penalties will help CMPD deal with large crowds.

The city plans to add portable toilets on North College and 11th streets for up to six months. who are homeless.

Officials with the city want to buy two restrooms from the Portland Loo, which is an Oregon company that offers single-stall restrooms designed for people who are homeless.

The city hopes the county will allow the restrooms on its property.

