🌱Public Safety Complex A Go? + Kendrick Ave. Building Ok To Sell

Although the City Council voted in favor of the public safety complex, subsequent comments muddy the waters when it comes to actual intention. Also, the Boys & Girls Club will pay $40,000 to have deed restrictions removed. Finally, community organizations have until Thursday to apply for a grant from the RI Foundation.



The controversial public safety complex is a go. A point of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting, a resolution allocating “$13 million of the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the COVID-19 pandemic toward the new complex” passed 7-0. This decision results in an expenditure of about a third of the City’s ARPA money. “Council President Daniel Gendron downplayed the strength of the resolution, saying that sometimes the title of a resolution is misleading to what the council is authorizing. At this point in the process, he said, they’re just authorizing a resolution to begin requests for proposals on the project.” (The Valley Breeze) We have previously discussed the Kendrick Avenue building belonging to the Boys & Girls Club. The City Council voted Monday to remove the restrictions placed on the property when it was sold to the organization for $1 in 2004. Now, the Club wants to sell the building to a developer for $400,000, which it can now do by giving the City $40,000 of the profit. “The council voted 4-3 in favor of removing the deed restrictions upon payment of $40,000. Councilors Cournoyer, Jalette, Sierra, and Gendron voted affirmatively, and Councilors Soucy, Gonzalez, and Ward voted no.” (The Valley Breeze) The March 31 deadline to apply for a grant from the Rhode Island Foundation is approaching quickly! If you are a local community organizer, now is the time to finish up the application. "We are looking for ideas that will enhance the quality of life, build relationships and improve community connections," the Foundation explained. (Patch) A 34-year-old Cranston school custodian “was charged with one count each of possession of child pornography and mail, transport, deliver or transfer of child pornography.” He recently worked at the Western Hills Middle School. “There is no evidence at this time that (he) had any inappropriate contact with students, state police said.” (Patch) The Arnold Mills Community House art show and sale is a go! It is scheduled for April 8 through April 10. The event is held “in honor of Margaret Stearns’ wish to support the charitable, religious, and educational needs of the community.” (Arnold Mills Community House)

Cass Park Cleanup at Cass Park (11 AM)

Southwick's Zoo and Galliford's Job Fair at Galliford's (11 AM)

Jazz Standards at the Assembly Theater (7:30 PM)

Holly and the S.O.B.s at American Legion 85 (8 PM)

A Woonsocket/NSmithfield neighbor lost their dog. It was last seen around the Dunn Park area. He is a pure white Siberian husky with two crystal blue eyes. Have you seen it? (Nextdoor)

