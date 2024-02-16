Public safety concerns around Chicago's homelessness crisis
An estimated 68,000 Chicagoans are experiencing homelessness according to a new report.
An estimated 68,000 Chicagoans are experiencing homelessness according to a new report.
After Joey Logano took the pole and Michael McDowell qualified on the outside of the front row for the Daytona 500 on Wednesday night, the rest of the grid will be set tonight with the traditional "duel" qualifying races.
Why parents are banding together — and why they're so concerned about social media.
Axos Bank offers lucrative rewards accounts and unlimited domestic ATM reimbursement
Connor Bedard sustained a fractured jaw six weeks ago.
After disclosing better-than-expected financial results in its fourth-quarter earnings report, U.S.-based Coinbase has big plans. Coinbase’s strong fourth-quarter results come after a return to form for the crypto industry itself, which spent much of 2023 mired in a downturn. As last year came to a close, trading activity rose and the start of 2024 came with a critical regulatory win regarding spot bitcoin ETFs that could provide Coinbase and its peers with a strong start to the year.
There have been many attempts at open source AI-powered voice assistants (see Rhasspy, Mycroft and Jasper, to name a few) -- all established with the goal of creating privacy-preserving, offline experiences that don't compromise on functionality. Tech like Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa have years, if not decades, of R&D behind them -- and enormous infrastructure to boot. This month, LAION announced a new initiative, BUD-E, that seeks to build a "fully open" voice assistant capable of running on consumer hardware.
In 2023, Jumia revised its adjusted EBITDA loss guidance thrice: $100 million to $120 million in Q1; $90 million to $100 million in Q2; and $80 million to $90 million in Q3, aiming for a 57% to 61% year-over-year reduction if met. It ended the year with $58.2 million in adjusted EBITDA loss, marking a 68% decrease from 2022, and Q4 concluded with less than $1 million in adjusted losses, a 99% decrease. Jumia’s operating loss decreased by 90% to $4 million that quarter and by 64% to $73 million for the entire year, leading to an improved liquidity position, closing the year with $121 million according to its Q4 2023 and full-year financials.
The news comes after the Clippers reportedly sent Tucker home from a road trip due to his frustrations.
Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season.
While stocks have recouped some of the CPI-fueled losses, investors are wondering whether the rout was a one-off.
The hype around artificial intelligence may finally be normalizing, at least according to company earnings calls over the past two quarters.
The national average price for regular-grade gasoline jumped back up above $3.20 a gallon after several months of declines.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together to talk through the basketball news of the week, including a report that the Warriors tried to trade for LeBron James.
This moisture-wicking bedding is ridiculously soft — and at as low as 50% off, it's ridiculously affordable.
GM recently announced a major expansion of Super Cruise functionality, almost doubling the areas where it can be used.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Spring training kicks off with pitchers and catchers reporting. Here's what fantasy managers need to monitor.
NVIDIA has overtaken Alphabet and Amazon's earnings in recent days and now stands as the third most valuable country in the United States.
GM has announced a significant expansion of its Super Cruise operating area by around 750,000 miles to rural roads and minor highways in the US and Canada.
Experts explain why the latest social media buzzword might be something worth practicing.