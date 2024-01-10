Public safety director addresses social media speculation about assault cases

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety has investigated a number of recent assault cases in the city.

PETOSKEY — Over the course of the last month or so, the Petoskey Department of Public Safety has investigated a number of assault cases in the city.

Due to activity on social media regarding the assaults, Public Safety Director Adrian Karr issued a press release on Tuesday, Jan. 9 to address the public concern, stating “I feel it necessary to provide some substance in order to avoid further speculation.”

According to the release, the Department of Public Safety has investigated a total of 11 assault-related complaints since Dec. 1. These include:

Three domestic violence complaints

Three juvenile offender assaults

One mutual combatant complaint

Three assaults with identified suspects

One assault where officials believe the suspect was located but the victim was unable to identify them as the offender when presented with a photo lineup

According to the release, 10 of the 11 alleged assault complaint investigations are complete and have either been sent to the prosecutor’s office to review for potential charges or are closed. One complaint is still under investigation.

Karr told the News-Review the number of reports seen was "not an outlier of any other month," regarding the number of assaults reported.

He added that after investigation, some victims decide not to press charges or that some claims are unfounded.

“As always, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant in regards to their personal safety and to remain aware of their surroundings,” Karr said in a statement.

The Department of Public Safety had previously addressed social media posts circulating about random assaults in a Dec. 20 Facebook post. The post states that they “do not have any open complaints alleging random violent attacks or attacks by multiple assailants” but encourages anyone with any information to contact their office at (231) 347-2500.

"We take these things very seriously and investigate them to the best of our ability with the assistance of the public as well," Karr told the News-Review. "We're thankful to have that cooperation where we may not have a lot to go on, but people are eager to step forward and try and keep this place as safe as possible."

