Public safety director: Marijuana shops not contributing to local crime problem

COLDWATER — With 10 operating recreational marijuana sales locations in Coldwater, Public Safety Director Joe Scheid said, “The marijuana facilities, in general, have not caused us a lot of problems in our community.”

Scheid was responding to questions from a packed Branch County Association of Realtors monthly community coffee at Hope Café Tuesday morning.

Scheid said the serious drug issue is methamphetamine and some opioids.

In an analysis by the Daily Reporter of the 369 felony criminal cases processed in the Branch County Circuit Court in 2022, 62% of them were meth related. Even in the cases where possession of meth was not charged, the defendant had residue amount of the drug, or reported meth addiction, according to court records. These cases included assault, domestic violence, thefts and frauds.

Scheid addressed the Branch County Association of Realtors monthly community coffee at Hope Café Tuesday morning.

Retail marijuana sales has not increased crime, according to Scheid.

“It’s not like we have a crazy onslaught of trouble,” Scheid said. “I think we’ve had one or two of (retail marijuana shops) broken into. But we have buildings broken into on a regular basis.”

Residents raised concerns about rising crime from legal sales when the city council authorized 14 retail licenses around the I-69/U.S. 12 interchange two years ago.

“I think most people realize we probably have a pretty high population of Hoosiers that are coming into our community and buying marijuana to take back,” he said, a reverse of when Michiganders went south for cigarettes and alcohol.

Scheid does not expect that to change.

“There’s been basically zero talk about legalizing marijuana in the state of Indiana. We probably would see it legal at a national level before you see it legal in Indiana," he said.

The 27-year veteran police officer said the legalization of marijuana in states nationwide caused an increase in other drugs.

Related story Judge: 2020 meth use rises, but stats misleading

“Legalization took away a method of making money for some of the Mexican drug cartels. They used to be heavily involved in marijuana,” Scheid explained.

Story continues

With the lucrative marijuana business no longer available, the cartels turned to producing methamphetamine, he said.

“That trickles down into our communities. That is probably one of the controlled substances that cause us the most problems,” the director said.

Scheid said it’s been years since officers have encountered local meth labs.

“If you talk to the people in the ER, you talk to people that are providing treatment, some of the people that we are arresting, one of the true struggles in their life is dependency or substance abuse with methamphetamine,” Scheid said.

Opioids from prescriptions are still a problem.

“There’s a lot of people getting very addicted to those types of pills,” Scheid said. “There’s been a lot of reform. Doctors cannot prescribe as many pills as easily as they used to.”

Now a problem on the illicit market is fentanyl-based counterfeit drugs. Scheid said you can make the highly dangerous opioid look like other drugs with pill presses.

Nearby cities like Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Ft. Wayne see these drugs, “It’s definitely becoming more prevalent. And I’m sure it’s here in our community," he said.

Scheid answered questions on numerous topics from the crowd.

“All the first responders in the county right now are carrying Narcan, which just counteracts opiate-based pills,” he said. Three weeks ago on Monroe Street, a few blocks from his presentation, “There was a double overdose, two people overdosing at the same time.”

One recovered with a dose of Narcan. For the other, it took “eight doses of Narcan before that person was finally stabilized. That tells you what they had their system was pretty, pretty strong stuff.” First responders were not sure if it was fentanyl-laced.

Overall, the crime rate in Coldwater remains level. The director told the crowd he would present his 2022 annual report to the city council on Monday.

Subscribe Follow important local issues. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

Crimes that did increase are identity theft and theft of catalytic converters. The car exhaust are easy to cut off vehicles and sell for a lot of money because of the precious metals inside, Scheid explained.

---Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DReidTDR

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Meth, opioids not marijuana shops the local crime problem Coldwater Public Safety director said