Public Safety Leadership Academy class graduates

May 28—COLUMBUS — The eighth Public Safety Leadership Academy class graduated 31 law enforcement leaders today after 10 weeks of accredited, college-level training through a partnership with The Ohio State University — John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

Two from the Norwalk Police Dept. — Capt. James Fulton and Sgt. Seth Fry — were part of the graduating class.

The training was hosted at the Patrol's Training Academy and offered at no cost to agencies through casino tax revenue distributed to the Ohio Department of Public Safety's Office of Criminal Justice Services for the purpose of supporting law enforcement training efforts.

During Friday's ceremony, Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Richard S. Fambro provided remarks and Delaware County Sheriff Russell L. Martin addressed the graduates.

Graduates received 10 semester hours of academic credit, along with a certificate in Senior Leadership through The Ohio State University — John Glenn College of Public Affairs. The specialized curriculum completed by the graduates is part of a carefully managed course with content in the areas of leadership and ethics; interpersonal and organizational communication; public management; organizational culture and ethics; human resources management; budgeting; and organizational behavior in law enforcement.

In addition, graduates also attended enrichment discussions, which were executive level development seminars. Distinguished speakers presented on topics such as overcoming the unique mental stressors of possible violence, as well as best practices for law enforcement who deal with employees struggling with addiction issues. Graduates also had the opportunity to meet with executive law enforcement officials to discuss how to build positive relations with law enforcement in Ohio and how to deal with future challenges in the field.

As part of a community outreach effort, graduates collected over 600 can food items and donated the food to the Lower Lights Community Food Bank located in the Franklinton neighborhood in Columbus.

Here are all of the graduates:

Sergeant Scott Aker — Ohio State Highway Patrol

Lieutenant Michael Akers — Ohio State Highway Patrol

Lieutenant Ricardo Alonso — Ohio State Highway Patrol

Lieutenant Farin Barber — Ohio University Police Department

Sergeant Lori Cresap — Fairfield Police Department

Sergeant Michael Curtis — Springfield Division of Police

Lieutenant Steven Daugherty — Ohio State Highway Patrol

Sergeant Jonathan Davis — Ohio State Highway Patrol

—Lieutenant Mark Denner — Columbus Police Department

Sergeant Rebecca Ervin — Fairfield Police Department

Sergeant Lon Etchison — Xenia Division of Police

Sergeant Seth Fry — Norwalk Police Department

Sergeant Michael Fuduric — Mentor Police Department

Captain James Fulton — Norwalk Police Department

Sergeant Daniel Funk — Greene County Sheriff's Office

Sergeant Heather Galli — Upper Arlington Division of Police

Sergeant Christina Hayes — Ohio State Highway Patrol

Lieutenant Robert Hayslip — Ohio State Highway Patrol

Lieutenant Kevin Hornbeck — Washington County Sheriff's Office

Lieutenant Amy Ivy — Ohio State Highway Patrol

Sergeant Nathaniel Marietta — Granville Police Department

Sergeant John McGuire — Fairborn Police Department

Lieutenant Michael Meek — Ohio University Police Department

Sergeant Shaun Mikicic — Pickerington Police Department

Lieutenant Brian Newsome — Morrow County Sheriff's Office

Staff Sergeant Scott Phillips — Seville Police Department

Sergeant Scott Schmoll — Medina County Sheriff's Office

Sergeant Cory Searle — Montville Township Police Department

Sergeant Shawn Sumner — Beavercreek Police Department

Lieutenant Brian Vail — Ohio State Highway Patrol

AAIC Sarah Valasek — Ohio Investigative Unit

— Denotes Class Speaker