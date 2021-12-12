Public safety loses out if ‘progressive’ DAs like those in SF, LA have their way

The recent Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha and the Waukasha Christmas parade massacre by career felon Darrell Brooks Jr. have brought deserved criticism to two Wisconsin district attorney’s offices. But a greater threat to our criminal justice system is the increasing election of rogue district attorneys, or “un-D.A.s,” who coddle the offender and ignore the victim.

By tradition, district attorneys are vigorous prosecutors, like Fresno County’s Lisa Smittcamp and Madera County’s Sally Moreno. In my 23 years as a D.A., I cannot remember a “rogue.” District attorney candidates usually campaign as “tough on crime,” because that’s what the public wants — protection of their persons and property from criminal behavior. But a new breed of rogue prosecutors is coming, the un-D.A.s, defining themselves as “progressives,” with campaigns fueled by donations from George Soros and other billionaires who would radically change our justice system. For states not yet targeted by this group, the California experience should serve as a warning.

San Francisco County’s district attorney, Chesa Boudin, whose parents served prison terms for murder and robbery, has called for closing jails and prisons. A former pubic defender, Boudin will face a recall election next June because of his anti-law enforcement policies. Over 50 deputies have left his office in protest, many to join the recall effort.

In Los Angeles County, District Attorney George Gascón was elected with $3.6 million of campaign donations from George Soros and others. Gascón has ended death-penalty prosecutions and trial of unfit juveniles as adults. He has suspended the cash bail system, which Californians had just voted to retain, and has prohibited his staff from charging sentence enhancements on serious felonies. Gascón’s deputies have rebelled against his policies and taken him to court. A recent attempt to recall Gascón failed, but another has begun and could result in a recall election next year.

In California’s Contra Costa County, Diana Becton was elected district attorney through massive campaign funding by the same donors who put Gascón in office. Boudin, Gascón and Becton, with District Attorney Tori Verber Salazer of San Joaquin County, have formed the “Prosecutors Alliance of California,” a pretentious title for a “progressive” group of four. The alliance is “committed to reforming California’s criminal justice system” and preaching their philosophy that society, not individual will, is responsible for criminal behavior.

Tennessee has recognized this threat, and last month their Legislature responded by passing a “rogue district attorney” law. It provides that their attorney general can petition the state Supreme Court for appointment of an independent attorney to prosecute those cases the local district attorney refuses, such as riot, drug possession, petty theft, and assaults on peace officers.

Such a law would not work in California, however, because the state’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, is a former Democrat Assemblyman who sponsored legislation unfavorable to law enforcement and who supports un-D.A.s Boudin and Gascón. The only way to remove a rogue district attorney in California is at the polls, by recall or election. Until that occurs, the D.A. can continue to cause havoc with law enforcement.

The California experience provides a preview of the harm that “progressive” district attorneys can do to the criminal justice system. This new breed of un-D.A.s will not long be confined to California, but will be exported to wherever George Soros and like donors can buy elections. Other states should be warned: the un-D.A.s are coming, and the loser will be your public safety.

David Minier is the former district attorney of Santa Barbara and Madera counties, and is a retired Madera County judge.