Public safety threat over after triple shooting in Johnston

JOHNSTON -- Johnson's mayor announced Wednesday that a threat to public safety had ended following the arrest of a suspect involved in a triple shooting.

Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. made his annoucement on Twitter.

The mayor began his statement, "I was informed this morning of a triple shooting in Johnston."

Polisena continued, "I can now confirm the suspect has been apprehended and the danger to the public is over."

A Johnston police cruiser blocks Ligian Court, the scene of a police investigation. Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. announced that a suspect had been apprehended in a triple shooting.

I was informed this morning of a triple shooting in Johnston.



I can now confirm the suspect has been apprehended and the danger to the public is over. — Joe Polisena Jr. (@JosephPolisena) May 24, 2023

Police converged earlier this morning on a scene at Ligian Court off Simmonsville Avenue.

Later, police rushed to another section of town.

Rory Schuler, an editor of The Johnston Sunrise reported that witnesses along Plainfield Pike say there were more than 50 gunshots along Plainfield Pike where the suspect was arrested.

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Public safety threat over after triple shooting in Johnston RI