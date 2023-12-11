Public schools are a community treasure. Treat them that way.

When I was growing up in a one blinking stoplight town, there were as many opinions as rumors. But one thing people agreed on was protecting our public school.

It didn’t matter if you owned the elevator or worked hourly pumping gas. It didn’t matter if you were Presbyterian, Baptist, Catholic, Lutheran, or slept in on Sundays. It didn’t matter if you lived in town, on a farm, or if your kids were school age or long gone. It didn’t even matter if you were Republican or Democrat.

Everyone wanted the gym heated up for basketball on Tuesday and Fridays during the winter and everyone craved baseballs and softballs flying into the cornfield in left field during summer. We wanted band and choir concerts and school plays. Most of all we wanted our kids to have the same chances as we did.

We cherished our public school, even though it was old, small, and unairconditioned.

It was Shellsburg Community School, and we proudly wore the blue and white singing “Onward Warriors,” the reworded Wisconsin fight song.

It was ours.

After all, “Community” was its middle name.

The first wave of forced reorganization happened in the 1950s when country one-room schools were forced to shutter, and students enrolled in town schools offering kindergarten through 12th grade.

But in the mid-1960s, forced school reconsolidation fever again swept through Iowa.

Bigger became better.

Our tiny school was at risk.

My parents worked hard. They went to church; they went visiting on Sunday. They didn’t do politics. But when the school was at risk, they got active.

Sworn enemies united. They might never speak to each other at the post office, but they locked arms to protect our school. The grocer united with the bar owner even though he professed never to have seen the inside of that lower tavern across the street.

Our town would blow away without the school. They fought together. They lobbied. They attended school board meetings.

To show just how serious the community took this battle. Years after, I was in college and suffering from stupid sophomore syndrome. I joked, “Why didn’t Shellsburg combine with Urbana so we could call the school Shellsburg-Urbana Community School or “S.U.C.S?”

That was met with silence and disdain reserved for a fart in Sunday school.

It was too soon even after 20 years.

Saving our school wasn’t a joke.

Because of a community effort, our school stood strong for another 30 years until it voluntarily began whole grade sharing with Vinton in 1993.

Community schools across Iowa are again at high risk not from forced consolidation, but from apathy, teacher shortage, and funding issues. It’s time to unite to save our schools again.

Schools aren’t a Democratic or Republican issue. They also aren’t a political wedge to be used by either party.

Schools are a community treasure.

The community needs to guard and increase that treasure. Here’s how:

Form a coalition between business and educators speaking with one voice. I’ve never understood why business groups across Iowa don’t make schools a centerpiece for attracting new business to the community. Schools are a huge “quality of life issue.”

Reactivate dormant parent teacher groups so they do more than discuss cupcakes during teacher appreciation week.

Work with private schools on shared interests like calendars, busing, and sharing teachers.

Hold all candidates to one standard by asking, “How are you going to support public schools?”

Schools need an open-door policy for the whole community.

The Iowa State Education Association’s long-time motto was “Take Pride in Iowa Schools.” Every community needs action to make the motto real.

Bruce Lear

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City. He has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for 11 years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association regional director for 27 years until retiring. Contact: BruceLear2419@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Public schools are a community treasure; treat them that way