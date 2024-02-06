Public Schools of Robeson County see post-pandemic improvements

Feb. 6—LUMBERTON — A new analysis of North Carolina 2022-23 test results shared in the Year-Over-Year State Analysis Report indicates clear signs of continued academic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic for students in the Public Schools of Robeson County and across the state.

The 2023 Year-Over-Year State Analysis Report, released recently, indicates further progress toward recovery and also affirms that PSRC and North Carolina students are steadily recovering from the pandemic, with gains virtually across all grades and subjects. In most areas, the district is recovering at a faster pace than the state.

The 2023 Year-Over-Year State Analysis Report is part of an effort by State Superintendent Catherine Truitt and the Office of Learning Recovery to measure the pandemic's impact on student learning for North Carolina students in grades 3-12.

This report provides critical information to assist districts in making evidence-based decisions in their instructional programming and support structures.

A statement from the district released on Tuesday said PSRC officials will continue to use the data to gauge progress and support students in their learning acceleration.

"Principals have been able to use data to gauge how students are performing," said Windy Dorsey Carr, PSRC's assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability. "This data will also be used to identify resources or professional development that would help teachers support students and assist with improving the quality of learning as we continue to implement the curriculum."

On average, the data shows that local schools are showing signs of academic recovery in nearly every subject — with the strongest gains measured in EOG Reading Grade 3. Notable gains are also found in Reading and Math for grades 3-5.

Tuesday's statement said these district-wide gains can be attributed to the implementation of the EL Education K-8 Language Arts Curriculum and Eureka Math Squared Curriculum for K-7 grades.

The school district rolled out the new math and English Language Arts curricula in 2022 to "challenge students as they learn and work to master course concepts," district officials said at the time.

The new curriculum, combined with "the dedication of PSRC staff, the determination of PSRC students, and the support of families," are credited for the district-wide post COVID-19 gains, school district leaders stated.