Low-paid public sector workers to get £250 pay rise

Many teachers will not get pay rises

Pay will be frozen for much of the public sector next year, but low-paid and NHS workers will get raises.

The chancellor said he could not justify an across the board rise when many in the private sector had seen their pay and hours cut in the crisis.

But Rishi Sunak said 2.1 million public sector workers earning below the median wage of £24,000 were "guaranteed a pay rise of at least £250".

More than a million NHS workers will also get a raise.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage - which has been rebranded as the National Living Wage - will increase by 2.2% - or 19p - to £8.91 an hour, with the rate extended to those aged 23 and over.

'Protecting jobs'

The pay freeze was trailed in unconfirmed news reports last week, sparking anger from unions.

Delivering his Spending Review, the chancellor said the "majority" of public sector workers will see their pay increase in 2021 but added that pay rises in the rest of the public sector will be paused "to protect jobs".

He highlighted a disparity between public sector and private sector wages, adding he "cannot justify a significant, across-the-board" pay increase for all public sector workers in the circumstances.

"Instead, we are targeting our resources at those who need it most," he said.

Many police could see their pay frozen

But Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said millions of workers would still miss out.

"Going after the pay of millions will be a bitter pill for key workers getting the UK through the pandemic and out the other side," he said.

"Extra money in pockets gets spent locally. Less than a pound more a week for some won't save the thousands of ailing shops and leisure, arts and hospitality venues across the country."

Labour's shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said: "Earlier this year the Chancellor stood on his doorstep and clapped for key .

"Today his government institutes a pay freeze for many of them. This takes a sledgehammer to consumer confidence."

Minimum wage chart

Living wage

At the end of last year, the Low Pay Commission - which advises the government on the minimum wage - had said the rate would rise by 6% in April 2021.

But the commission has revised this down amid fears that businesses would have struggled to afford it in the pandemic.

The chancellor said the changes would mean the average full-time worker on the rate will see their annual income rise by around £345 next year.

"Compared to 2016 when the policy was first introduced, that's a pay rise of over £4,000," he added.

He added that around two million people would benefit after he widened eligibility for National Living Wage.

Bryan Sanderson, chair of the low pay commission, said: "Recommending minimum wage rates in the midst of an economic crisis coupled with a pandemic is a formidable task.

"The difficulty in looking forward even to next April is daunting."

He added: "We have opted for a prudent increase which consolidates the considerable progress of recent years and provides a base from which we can move towards the government's target over the next few years."