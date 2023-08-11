Public sector pensions are pushing Britain into bankruptcy

In the past eight years, the number of civil servants pocketing annual pensions of over £100,000 has more than tripled.

Public sector pensions, which include all civil servants, NHS staff, teachers and members of the Armed Forces, are famously generous. They cover about 5.3 million workers, which represents nearly 20 per cent of the UK workforce. But hiding behind this generosity is a story of political short-termism, untrammelled self-interest, and, most tellingly, deep unfairness.

How so? The traditional settlement that pertained for most of the last century was that civil servants were paid somewhat modestly in return for security and stability in employment, and a good pension. Fifty years ago, that was exactly what it was. A good pension, but one which was very similar to those offered by most medium-sized and large private sector companies. They typically offered a pension of between half and two thirds of salary at retirement (which was then aged 60 for women and 65 for men).

But in the intervening decades, all of the private sector pensions on offer have gone, and been replaced by what is known as “Defined Contribution” pensions – essentially building individual cash pots which each retiree has to fund and manage him- or herself. Firms offering generous salary-based pensions were required to build up large funds – pension funds – to ensure that there was always enough money available to pay their pension promises, even if they, the employer, failed. The requirements imposed by this funding became overly expensive, hence the closure of final salary schemes in the private sector.

But the same pensions offered by government were exempted (by government!) from the laws requiring the funding of a segregated pension fund. The result of this was that, although governments of all hues paid lip service to the idea of paying contributions into a fund, the fund never existed. And although “contributions” were paid by employers like the NHS and local education authorities to HM Treasury, they were promptly spent as if they were tax income.

This pretend fund structure meant that the high costs that forced all the private pension closures didn’t hit government. It was all “pretend money” – so no politicians cared, and the pensions stayed at the same level of generosity.

The result is that over the past 50 years or so a huge government debt has been built up in the form of all these pension promises – a debt which is now so colossal, at about £2.6 trillion, that it is actually slightly larger than the official national debt.

The debt is fully index-linked, so it cannot be inflated away, and it cannot be defaulted on without bringing real hardship to millions of pensioners who have planned their lives around this income.

To those who have been watching this slow-motion crash unfold, it is genuinely embarrassing to see how little senior politicians of all persuasions have known or cared, and how the self-interest of the well-heeled civil servants in charge has allowed such a catastrophic and unfair burden to land on the shoulders of future taxpayers, most of whom will never have the chance to enjoy a good pension themselves.

Neil Record is a former Bank of England economist and author of ‘Sir Humphrey’s Legacy’

