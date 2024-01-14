Public sector strike: Can I get fined for driving in a bus lane?

500 people were fined for driving in bus lanes during the strikes

An Alliance assembly member has called for bus lanes to be suspended during major strike action on Thursday.

BBC News NI has obtained figures that show 500 people were fined for using bus lanes during the transport strikes in December.

Bus lanes were still in operation during the four days of strikes even though no buses were running.

The Department for Infrastructure said bus lane enforcement will continue as normal during the strike.

Tens of thousands of public service workers, including bus and train drivers, are due to walk out in Thursday's strike.

The action, which unions have said could be the biggest strike in Northern Ireland's history, is expected to cause significant disruption to public transport.

If drivers are caught in a bus lane, they can be issued with a £90 penalty charge notice (PCN), although this is reduced to £45 if paid within 14 days.

How many PCNs were issued during the last strike?

Friday 1 December: 87

Friday 15 December: 182

Saturday 16 December: 152

Friday 22 December: 79

BBC News NI understands that a number of those fined are being appealed on the grounds that no buses were running on the specified dates.

The Alliance Party's infrastructure spokesperson David Honeyford said the bus lanes could be used to help with any traffic issues.

"Bus lanes should be suspended for the duration to ease any expected congestion from private car usage, which would also bring an environmental benefit from reducing the number of cars idling in traffic," he said.

"It would be a sensible approach in terms of maximising traffic flows, especially during rush hours, and minimising air pollution, until the industrial action is finished and bus services resume."

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said bus lanes encourage people to consider other sustainable travel methods, including walking, cycling and car sharing.

"Bus lanes will remain operational during the industrial action for cyclists, motorcyclists, permitted taxis, any operating buses, which could include buses provided by health and education authorities, and the emergency services," it said.

"Bus lane enforcement will continue as normal.

"Maintaining safe spaces for cyclists and motorcyclists, as well as providing ease of access for the emergency services, is always important but even more so when traffic volumes are high."