Public services are in doom loop of decline and worse than pre-Covid, hard-hitting report warns

Public services are in a doom loop of decline with almost all in a worse state than pre-pandemic, Rishi Sunak , the Prime Minister, has been warned.

Many parts of the state are crumbling and have deteriorated dramatically since the Tories came to power in 2010, a report by experts found.

But, they concluded that the situation would not improve under Labour because of budget constraints committed to by Sir Keir Starmer.

The findings, by the Institute for Government charity and the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, make grim reading for Conservatives.

They have been published after Jeremy Hunt , the Chancellor, warned of “difficult decisions” on spending in the run-up to next month’s Autumn Statement.

The report examined nine areas of public services and found just one, children’s social care, will be performing at the same level in 2027/28 as it was pre-pandemic.

All the others – GPs, hospitals, adult social care, council services such as bin collections and libraries, schools, police, courts and prisons – will be worse off.

The researchers examined metrics such as hospital waiting lists, school exam results, Crown court backlogs and the proportion of waste sent for recycling.

Old mattress dumped on a street in Birmingham - Mike Kemp/In Pictures

They then projected the future performance of services based on the Government’s long-term spending plans, which are broadly mirrored by Labour’s.

In their findings the experts said there was “no meaningful fat to trim” from the public sector in terms of sending cuts after a decade of austerity.

But they also insisted that with meaningful reform “higher standards” can be delivered without having to pump more money in or increase staffing levels.

Their report warned: “Teachers, nurses, doctors and social workers work in crumbling and cramped buildings and many services are experiencing a full-blown workforce crisis.

“The Government risks getting stuck in a doom loop - with the perpetual state of crisis burning out staff and preventing services from taking the best long-term decisions.”

The experts said ministers should commit to a long-term spending plan for increasing the equipment used by the public sector, especially computer systems.

They also called for governments to adopt longer term policy agendas “with far less churn among both ministers and officials” to increase efficiency.

Nick Davies, the author of the report, said: “Public services are in a dire state and will likely deteriorate further if whoever forms the next government sticks to current spending plans.

“Improvements are possible but difficult decisions will be necessary to break out of the negative cycle of short-termism that has characterised government decision- making, particularly in recent years.”

