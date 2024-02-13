Public comment sought on proposed gray wolf change

Feb. 12—OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will accept comments through May 6 on a proposal to change the state's classification of gray wolf populations from endangered to sensitive. A briefing and public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for the March 15-16 meeting of the WDFW commission, according to a WDFW press release.

A state endangered designation means the species is threatened with extinction in a significant portion of its territory within Washington, the press release said.

"Sensitive is defined as 'vulnerable or declining and likely to become endangered or threatened in a significant portion of its range within the state without cooperative management or removal of threats,'" the press release said.

State officials first listed wolves as endangered in 1980. Julia Smith, manager for WDFW's Endangered Species Recovery Sector, said the proposed change shows that bringing back wolf populations has made progress.

"This recommended reclassification reflects that progress and most accurately reflects the current status of wolves in Washington, while also recognizing that wolves are not yet established in western Washington and should remain protected," she said.

Fish and Wildlife staff will talk about the results of the 2023 report on gray wolf management during the April 18-20 commission meeting. At that meeting commissioners will discuss whether the information in the report should be considered when determining the future status of gray wolves, the press release said. A decision on the proposal is tentatively scheduled for the commission's June 19-20 meeting.