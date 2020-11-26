If public spending was £100, how would it be split?

Dharshini David - Business correspondent
·5 min read
Man holding notes
Man holding notes

Along with the keys to No 11 Downing Street, the chancellor is given the job of doling out hundreds of billions of pounds of taxpayer money every year.

In fact, for the first time this year, government spending will top a massive £1 trillion. But where does it actually go?

1. How is Rishi Sunak spending our money?

Like most of us, the chancellor has priorities, necessities, a wishlist - and unforeseen bills

For every £100 the central government spends next year, the biggest slice - more than £20 - will go on welfare payments such as pensions and universal credit. Much of that is dictated by factors such as an ageing population or unemployment. These fluctuate and so are hard for the government to control.

The next biggest chunk - £17.50 - goes on health. Education accounts for a further £7, while defence covers £4.50.

Public spending in &#xa3;100
Public spending in £100

We've heard a lot about how the government has to borrow to help fund the spending bill this year. But as part of that debt has been picked up by the Bank of England, and interest rates are so low, that slice accounts for just £2 of every £100 - the smallest in decades.

That interest too is hard to predict. And with spending already sketched out for some big departments, such as health and defence, the chancellor's announcement only revealed plans for about £35 of every £100 the government will be spending in the next year.

Foreign aid has grabbed headlines but accounts for just 70p; the cuts announced now reduces that to 50p.

2. Is austerity over?

Be it fixing potholes or extra cash for the armed forces, government departments have to plead their case with the chancellor. And there are always winners and losers.

In the past couple of years, the government has claimed that austerity is over, the spending tap has been reopened and every department has been bestowed with more cash.

But over the past decade or so, the cost of living has risen and the population has grown. So money has to stretch further. And that money is split between day-to-day spending - from salaries to operations - and investment in the likes of roads, or capital investment.

Strip out that investment spending, and allow for inflation and the growing population, and while the health service will be better off in the next few years, defence actually won't be. In other words, it is more of a stretch to maintain day-to-day public services

NHS and Schools are the spending review winners
NHS and Schools are the spending review winners

3. What about public sector pay?

One in every £4 the government spends, goes towards paying our 5.5 million public sector workers.

Frontline staff from nurses to police officers were awarded inflation-busting pay rises in the summer as they battled in the face of the virus.

But they were also warned not to expect more. Now 1.3 million people will have their pay rises "paused" for a year, saving the chancellor a billion or two.

Breakdown of public sector workforce
Breakdown of public sector workforce

His argument is that it's not fair to give wholesale rises when so many private sector workers have seen their incomes shrink or been laid off - and it is they who foot some of the public sector pay bill.

Exempt from the freeze will be the 31% who work in the health service - and anyone whose pay is under £24,000.

Also exempt will be those employed by local government and the devolved administrations, whose pay will be determined there. But the employers of those two groups could decide to impose curbs themselves.

4. How much is the war on Covid costing?

The curb on public sector pay may feel like that Rishi Sunak is playing Scrooge.

But the cost of fighting the spread of coronavirus, and limiting the economic fallout has soared. It has now hit £280bn for this year - accounting for about £25 in every £100 the government is spending.

Much of that has gone on health and other services. About £40bn has gone on test and trace, PPE and vaccine implementation - the equivalent of more than £1,500 per household. Questions are already being asked if those sums have been spent wisely or effectively.

Covid Spending
Covid Spending

And then there's the support to the economy. The bill for furlough is expected to reach almost twice as much, at £70bn, with a further £20bn going to help the self-employed.

Most of such schemes will end come next March. But the health response won't - Mr Sunak expects that he'll have to fork out another £55bn, over 5% of the spending pot, on that in the next financial year.

5. How are we paying for all this?

In normal years, the government covers the vast majority of its spending through the tax it takes in - from income tax to VAT to Air Passenger Duty - around £94 of every 100 last year.

But this year those sources of income have suffered - just as outgoings have soared. For the first time, government spending will top £1 trillion.

This year the government will only fund about two-thirds of spending through taxation. That's equal to the biggest shortfall since World War Two.

Taxes
Taxes

At present, the government can borrow cheaply to plug the gap. But not forever. Rishi Sunak has already indicated he'll be looking to raise taxes - not yet, (for it's more than the economy could stand ) but in the years ahead.

The chancellor may still be doling out cash - but payback is coming.

Latest Stories

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • Fox paid seven figures to settle lawsuit over bogus Seth Rich conspiracy story

    The settlement between Fox News and Rich’s parents, Joel and Mary Rich, was publicly disclosed Tuesday, but with no details about the terms.

  • Biden says his team has spoken to Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’

    Expert says he hopes to continue his work under incoming administration

  • Leading Saudi women's activist referred to terrorism court

    A leading Saudi women’s rights activist who’s been imprisoned for 2 1/2 years and drawn attention to the kingdom’s hard limits on dissent will be tried by a court established to oversee terrorism cases, her family said Wednesday. The referral of Loujain al-Hathloul's case to the Specialized Criminal Court is a setback for efforts to push for her swift release and means she will face charges related to terrorism and national security. According to a 53-page report released earlier this year by Amnesty International, the court has been used as “a weapon of repression” to imprison peaceful critics, activists, journalists, clerics and others.

  • France, EU lawmakers push for sanctions on Turkey next month

    The European Parliament urged the EU on Thursday to impose sanctions on Turkey after President Tayyip Erdogan this month paid a visit to the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of Cyprus. With 631 votes in favour, three against and 59 abstentions, the parliament agreed a non-binding resolution in support of EU member Cyprus urging EU leaders to "take action and impose tough sanctions in response to Turkey's illegal actions". The resolution is likely to bolster support for France's push for EU sanctions on Turkey next month, following through on a threat made by the bloc in October over a dispute between Ankara and EU members Greece and Cyprus over natural gas rights.

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Mine explodes, damaging oil tanker off Saudi Arabia

    A mine in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia's coast near Yemen exploded and damaged an oil tanker Wednesday, authorities said, the latest incident targeting the kingdom amid its long war against Yemen's Houthi rebels. The blast happened before dawn and struck the MT Agrari, a Maltese-flagged, Greek-managed oil tanker near Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia.

  • John Kerry returns as Biden's climate czar

    Former senator, presidential nominee and Secretary of State John Kerry is set to begin his latest government job as the first-ever special envoy on climate.

  • Donald Trump Jr. says he is 'all done with the Rona' and ends his COVID-19 isolation to celebrate Thanksgiving days after announcing his positive test

    Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although he is asymptomatic, the CDC recommends sick people like him isolate for 10 days.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • New Zealand's most diverse government begins term

    Parliamentarians were formally sworn into their roles on Wednesday (November 25). The state opening today marks the start of prime minister Jacinda Ardern's second term in power. Her Labour Party holds 65 seats in the 120-seat assembly and the main opposition National Party holds 33 seats. The Maori Party, representing the indigenous community which is about 15% of the population, holds two seats.

  • Azerbaijani leader vows to revive region ceded by Armenia

    Azerbaijan's president vowed Wednesday to rebuild and revive the Kalbajar region, the latest territory that Armenian forces have ceded in a truce that ended six weeks of intense fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. “We will restore Kalbajar, let no one have doubts about that, and life will return there,” President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation soon after Azerbaijani troops entered the region. “I gave an order to prepare a general layout of the reconstruction of the town, and not just the town of Kalbajar, but of all of the towns" in the region, also known as Kalbajar.

  • Trump to reportedly join Rudy Giuliani at Pennsylvania election event after aides 'tried talking him out of' going

    President Trump is reportedly heading to Pennsylvania for a Republican meeting on voter fraud allegations, ignoring advice from some of his aides in the process.Trump is "expected to join" his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday hold a "hearing" about claims of election "irregularities," CNN reports. The plans could reportedly still change, but they were confirmed by Bloomberg, which noted that the event doesn't appear on Trump's public schedule. Trump continues to not concede the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the transition formally beginning, but his legal team has not provided any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. Biden was recently certified as the winner in Pennsylvania.Attending this meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, which will be held at a hotel, would be Trump's first trip outside of Washington since Election Day, CNN notes. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman confirmed the news and reported that "some aides had tried talking him out of this."Haberman adds that some of Trump's "advisers were kept in the dark about this" plan entirely, "underscoring how disjointed the president's team has become" since Election Day, and "others tried telling him" this "is a mistake." But Haberman reports that "among other things, Trump is likely to announce a 2024 campaign soon and this is brand building."This event will be coming after a key Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania was dismissed over the weekend, as well as after Giuliani held a bizarre press conference last week leveling baseless voter fraud claims. Lawyer Sidney Powell, who took part in that press conference, was subsequently said to not be part of Trump's legal team, and NBC News reports Trump has grown "concerned" that his team is made up of "fools that are making him look bad."More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. This is the most important Thanksgiving of your life

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why Bhutan's Sakteng wildlife sanctuary is disputed by China

    Tiny Bhutan is feeling the squeeze as its giant neighbours China and India vie for territory.

  • Hong Kong leader lauds new security law despite criticism

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam lauded the city’s new national security law on Wednesday as “remarkably effective in restoring stability,” despite criticism that it is severely narrowing the space for free speech and political opposition in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Lam said in her annual policy address that the law had prevented a return of political unrest and that bringing normalcy back to the political system is an urgent priority. Beijing imposed the security law on Hong Kong in June, aiming to crack down on dissent following months of anti-government protests in the city that at times descended into violence.

  • Pennsylvania judge halts election certification amid mail-in vote fight

    Trump campaign recount team member Chris Prudhome provides insight.