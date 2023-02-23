Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 22, 2023

Before we begin, we want to remind you that certain matters discussed during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain economic risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, February 22, 2022 (sic) , and we assume no obligation to update, revise or supplement statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events. A reconciliation to GAAP of the non-GAAP financial measures we provide on this call is included in our earnings release.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Joe.

Joe Russell: Thank you, Ryan, and thank you for joining us. I'm going to begin by providing color on two recent announcements. We'll then move on to our performance in 2022 and outlook for 2023. First, on February 5th, we announced a 50% increase to our quarterly common dividend, a raise from $8 to $12 per share on an annualized basis. It is a result of a great effort by the team that has produced record performance over the last few years and a validation of our ongoing confidence in the strength of our platform. Second, as announced separately, we made a proposal to acquire Life Storage at a substantial premium after several attempts to engage in negotiations privately. I'd like to highlight a few important reasons why we think this combination is poised to unlock superior growth and value creation for shareholders.

First, there is significant opportunity to accelerate growth and profitability as Life Storage's portfolio benefits from Public Storage's industry-leading brand. Our platform achieves approximately 80% same-store operating margins compared to Life Storage's margins at approximately 73%. And we see an opportunity to narrow that gap with their real estate assets as part of our industry-leading platform. Second, we believe there is significant upside to grow revenues and earnings in our respective ancillary business lines, including storage insurance, third-party property management, business customer offerings and lending. Third, we see expanded portfolio growth opportunities as we leverage Public Storage's fully integrated in-house development team, the only one of its kind in the industry, to capitalize on additional development and redevelopment opportunities to enhance Life Storage's existing portfolio.

And finally, all of this will be supported by an industry-leading balance sheet with low pro forma leverage, an advantaged cost of capital and significant capacity to fund future growth in conjunction with retained cash flow. Since announcing the proposal, we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both companies' shareholders who clearly recognize the significant benefits uniquely achievable through a combination with Public Storage. As you likely saw, on February 16th, Life Storage issued its own press release rejecting our proposal. Nothing in that response changed our thinking. We have a high level of conviction in the strategic and financial merits, and we are committed to pursuing a potential combination. We are encouraged, in that February 16th release, Life Storage indicated openness to opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

We look forward to engaging in good faith discussions regarding a mutually agreeable combination. While we appreciate that analysts and shareholders have ongoing questions with respect to our proposal, the purposes of today's call is to discuss our fourth quarter earnings and our outlook for 2023. As such, we will not be addressing questions related to the proposal at this time. Now, turning to our performance and outlook. 2022 was a year of milestones for Public Storage, including celebrating our 50th anniversary. The team and platform achieved record results in our same-store and non-same-store portfolios, elevating the customer experience through technology and operating model transformation, enhancing our properties through the Property of Tomorrow program and growing the portfolio through acquisitions, development and redevelopment and third-party management.

We did all of this while maintaining the industry's best balance sheet, which is poised to fund growth moving forward in conjunction with significant retained cash flow. To name just a few of our collective accomplishments, we achieved an 80% stabilized direct NOI margin through the combination of revenue generation and expense efficiency that only Public Storage is capable of. We grew beyond 200 million owned square feet and $4 billion in total revenues. We built our property development pipeline to approximately $1 billion. We received the prestigious Great Place to Work award based on feedback provided directly by our employees. And we achieved top-scoring U.S. self-storage REITs across the leading sustainability benchmarks. We are firing on all cylinders while strengthening the already formidable competitive advantages we have across our business.

And those competitive advantages are heightened in the type of macro environment we are in today on top of two consecutive years of record 20%-plus core FFO growth. Simply put, we have the people, technologies, platforms and brand which lead us to a position of strength in 2023. Demand for self-storage remains strong, as you see with our move-in volume up more than 11% during the quarter. The aspects of the business that have historically made it resilient are on display. This is a needs-based business with demand drivers that are multidimensional and fluid throughout economic cycles. We also continue to benefit from a newer driver in the form of people spending more time at home, which has increasing permanence with remote and hybrid work here to stay.

Our customer lengths of stay are at record levels, a positive trend, given rent increases to existing customers are a key driver to our revenue growth. The outlook for new competitive supply is also in our favor. We are seeing less new property development nationally due to higher interest rates, cost pressures, difficult municipal processes and concern over the macro landscape. With continuing strong demand, less pressure from new supply and our numerous competitive advantages, we are very well positioned in 2023. Now, I'll turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Boyle: Thanks, Joe. I'll start with a review of capital allocation for the year. We invested $1 billion between acquisitions and developments in 2022, including the $190 million Neighborhood Florida portfolio in the fourth quarter. That portfolio added to our over 400 properties that we're operating with our remote property management platforms. Overall, the 2022 acquisition environment was impacted by a shift of cost of capital with transaction volumes down and driven by smaller deals compared to 2021. We expect that trend to continue this year with our forecast for $750 million of transaction volume for Public Storage consistent with last year. We are well positioned as an acquirer today, given our industry-leading balance sheet and cost of capital.

And adding to acquisitions, our development pipeline stands at approximately $1 billion as we seek to expand the portfolio with our in-house team. The development environment is challenging today across the industry, as Joe highlighted. Against that backdrop, Public Storage is planning on delivering $375 million of new generation 5 properties in 2023 and more in 2024, as we lean on our development competitive advantages. And we look forward to putting these new properties on our national platform to drive outperformance. Now, on the financial performance. We finished the year strong, reporting core FFO of $4.16 for the quarter and $15.92 for the year, ahead of the upper end of our guidance range and representing 22.4% growth over the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding the contribution of PS Business Parks.

Let's look at the contributors for the quarter. In the same-store, our revenue increased 13% compared to the fourth quarter of 21. That performance represents a moderation from last quarter's 14.7% growth and a return to seasonality and tough comps comparing to 2021. Now on expenses, same-store direct costs of operations were up 5.3%. In total, net operating income for the same-store pool of stabilized properties was up 15.8% in the quarter. In addition to the same-store, the lease-up and performance of recently acquired and developed facilities remained a standout, growing 51% compared to last year. Now, I'll shift to the outlook. We introduced 2023 core FFO guidance with a $16.45 midpoint, representing 5.5% growth from 2022, again excluding the contribution of PS Business Parks.

As we enter the year, there's no question there's a wide range of potential macroeconomic pathways that will influence customer demand and behavior. The consumer has held up well to this point in the year, but the Fed is certainly signaling they're not finished. If we look at the same-store revenue outlook, I'd characterize the low end of the range of the outlook as a recessionary pathway and the higher end as a softer landing for the economy. We anticipate occupancy will be lower throughout the year and follow a typical seasonal pattern. Rate will be the driver of revenue growth with the moderation through the year based on lower move-in rents and tougher existing tenant rate increase comps. That moderation results in a trending towards longer-term averages of growth.

Our expectations are for 5.75% same-store expense growth, driven primarily by property tax and marketing expense. That leads to same-store NOI growth at the midpoint of 3.2%. Our non-same-store acquisition and development properties are again poised to be a strong contributor, growing from $448 million of NOI contribution in 2022 to $520 million at the midpoint. And looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, the incremental non-same-store NOI to stabilization from those properties acquired or completed at December 31st is an additional $80 million of NOI. This pool of lease-up assets will continue to be a powerful growth engine over the next several years. Last but not least, our capital and liquidity position remain rock solid. We have a well-laddered long-term debt profile with limited floating rate exposure and over $4 billion of preferred stock with perpetual fixed distributions.

Our leverage of 3.4 times net debt and preferred to EBITDA combined with nearly $800 million of cash on hand at quarter end puts us in a very strong position, heading into 2023. So with that, I'd like to open the call up for questions.

