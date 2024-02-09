Public trails coming to this NC mountain owned by a Charlotte TV station

A North Carolina mountain owned by WBTV is getting its first public trails.

The Catawba Lands Conservancy reached an easement agreement with the longtime Charlotte station this week, enabling the conservancy to develop three miles of trails up Spencer Mountain in Gaston County.

On a clear day, hikers can see the Charlotte skyline from the 1,250-foot summit.

“Spencer Mountain is one of the best-known geographic features and the third-highest peak in Gaston County, visible from miles around,” conservancy officials said in announcing the agreement.

Easy loop, challenging switchback trail

The trails have already been designed by Brevard-based Community Trail Design. They include an easy loop around the base of the mountain and a more challenging switchback trail up the western face to the summit.

Three miles of public trails are planned on Spencer Mountain in Gaston County, and an observation area at the summit.

Switchback trails zig-zag sharply up a steep hill or mountain.

The summit will include an observation area for scenic views, conservancy leaders said.

And trail facilities will allow access for hiking, cycling and people with mobility limitations, they said.

Construction is scheduled to begin by 2026, provided at least $800,000 can be secured for the work, according to the conservancy.

This map shows the three miles of trails planned for WBTV-owned Spencer Mountain in Gaston County NC.

The trails will join the Carolina Thread Trail, a 15-county, two state network of connected greenways, trails and waterways. At least 300 miles of trails are open to the public as part of the network.

When complete, the Spencer Mountain trails will connect to Gaston County’s George Poston Park and Pump Track located at the base of the mountain. The park features 13 miles of mountain bike trails.

The planned Spencer Mountain trails will link the park to the larger Matthews-Belk South Fork River Corridor that will extend south 23 miles to Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden near the South Carolina line.

“This project has been years in the making,” Michelle Robinson Harper, WBTV vice president and general manager said in a statement about the Spencer Mountain project.

“And we are happy that families and hiking enthusiasts of all levels will now have safe access to hiking trails in this beautiful part of the North Carolina mountains,” she said.

‘Incredible outdoor resource’

Catawba Lands Conservancy, the non-profit, Charlotte-based land trust, has conserved nearly 17,000 acres in Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties.

The Spencer Mountain trails “will create an incredible outdoor resource for residents and visitors to the region,” said Bart Landess, executive director of the conservancy and the Carolina Thread Trail.

“We are just thrilled to take this crucial step forward with our partners,” he said.