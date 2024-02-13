Can public transit get you to the Super Bowl parade in downtown KC? See your options

Thousands of fans are expected to crowd Grand Boulevard and Union Station for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and victory rally Wednesday.

Those planning to leave their cars behind will have several options for taking public transit to the parade and rally in downtown Kansas City.

The Kansas City Streetcar will be operating, although the Union Station stop will be closed at the end of regular service on Tuesday. Instead, passengers will exit at the Crossroads southbound stop at 19th and Main streets. Northbound passengers will board at the Crossroads northbound stop.

The streetcar will start its regularly scheduled service at 6 a.m. and will operate with 10 to 12 minute frequencies until 10:30 a.m. Then it will suspend service until the end of the parade and rally. Streetcar service will resume once tracks are clear between 20th Street and Pershing Road.

The streetcar will post a notice on its website, social media channels and text alert service when service resumes. People can sign up for the text service by texting “streetcar” to 816-685-8541.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will run shuttles from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Riders are advised to allow for possible wait times at park and ride locations — up to 45 minutes at popular locations.

Here’s where the park and ride locations and their pickup and drop-off locations will be:

Former K-Mart at Chouteau and Vivion, 2835 N.E. Vivion Road, Kansas City, North. Shuttle pickup and drop-off: Truman Road and Lydia Street.

HyVee Arena/West Bottoms, 1800 Genessee St., Kansas City. Shuttle pickup and drop-off: 18th Street and Troost Avenue.

Swope Park/Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City. Shuttle pickup and drop-off: 31st Street and Gillham Road.

Oak Park Mall at 95th Street and Neiman Road, 11149 W. 95th St, Overland Park. Shuttle pickup and drop-off: Avenida Cesar E Chavez and Southwest Boulevard.

47th Street and State Transit Center, 849 N. 47th St, Kansas City, Kansas. Buses will pick up and drop off at Hy-Vee Arena, where passengers will make a transfer to RideKC buses to 18th and Troost.

Most parking lots around the parade route will charge for parking, including National WWI Museum and Memorial, Union Station and Crown Center. Check their websites for more details.

Riders on scooters and bicycles will not be permitted to ride where roads are closed. They are also advised to be mindful of pedestrians and not to ride on sidewalks.