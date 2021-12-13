Public urination, then 2 bystanders hit in triple shooting at a Broward grocery store

An argument outside a Kwik Stop Food Store turned into a triple shooting in Sunday’s wee hours, Lauderhill police said.

Everybody’s expected to recover from the gunshot injuries in the incident that police say started when a man went to urinate on the side of the store at 1401 NW 31st Ave.

The man with the full bladder encountered another man and got into an argument. Police didn’t say what the argument was about, but when the urinator went back to his car, he summoned a friend and they returned to the side of the building.

That’s when they ran into gunfire, they told police. The man who went to relieve himself on the side of the store was hit in the leg. After police arrived, he was taken to Broward Health hospital as were two men who were shot, but had nothing to do with the argument otherwise.

Police say they have no information on the gunman or gunmen yet. Anyone with information can call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or via the website.

A search of the Florida Department of Agriculture database says whatever store is at that address has not been recently inspected.

COVID-19 kills South Florida cops eight times more often than gunfire the past two years