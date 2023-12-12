Public Utility Commission of Texas to host workshop on electric reliability plans

Dec. 11—The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) will host a workshop at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Henry Auditorium at the University of Texas Permian Basin Engineering Building, West Highway 191, to discuss electric reliability in the Permian Basin, and electrification and transmission needs for oil and natural gas operations.

House Bill 5066, passed by the Texas Legislature this year and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, instructed the PUCT and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to develop an electric reliability plan for the Permian Basin that addresses transmission needs in the region, additional capacity needed to meet the power demands of the energy industry, and streamlining interconnection processes.

The workshop will bring together PUCT officials, oil and gas associations, and transmission service providers from around the state to discuss challenges unique to the region and how both industries can work together to ensure both reliability and continued economic growth in the Permian Basin's energy sector.

The workshop will be live streamed by the PUCT.

Expected are PUCT Commissioner Lori Cobos; Electric Reliability Council of Texas; Permian Basin Petroleum Association; Texas Oil and Gas Association; Oncor Electric Delivery Company; Texas Alliance of Energy Producers; LCRA Transmission Services Corporation; Texas-New Mexico Power; AEP Texas; and CenterPoint Energy.