Public Utility Commission urges Congress members to fund water assistance program

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is urging members of Congress to support a program that helps low-income households afford water and wastewater services.

PUC says “urgent action is needed” for it to continue to help people through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, the first-ever federal program created to exclusively assist low-income families with their water and wastewater bills. So, in a letter, it’s calling on the Pennsylvania congressional delegation to support funding for a permanent program.

“Water is an essential utility service for which there is no substitute. Communities across Pennsylvania rely on water systems to provide safe drinking water, nourish our families, run our homes and businesses, and protect public health,” the letter says in part.

The assistance program has provided more than 52,000 grants which have provided nearly $44 million in assistance since the program began in 2021 as a response to financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PUC says “despite the established need and success of the program,” no funding for it is included in congressional appropriations bills for Fiscal Year 2024. It’s urging for funding in 2024, as well as a way to permanently fund the program.

