The public want more referendums to tell politicians what policies they want, poll reveals

Britons want more referendums so they can dictate more policies to the politicians, a poll has found.

Nearly a third (32 per cent) of Britons want referendums more often to help shape policies compared with 20 per cent who would prefer fewer. Thirty one per cent said they should remain at current levels, and 17 per cent said they did not know, according to the poll by Electoral Calculus.

It follows an increase in referendums with two nationally in the past 10 years - on voting reform and EU membership alongside numerous regional ones on local government, devolution and the Good Friday Agreement.

Nearly half (48 per cent) believed that the public should be able to propose referendum questions with just 14 per cent disagreeing. Thirty eight per cent were neutral, according to the poll of 2,000 adults.

The public can trigger debates in Parliament through petitions if they garner a fixed level of support of more than 100,000 signatures at which point MPs consider whether to approve the call.

Voters can also trigger a recall petition where an MP is forced to stand down if more than ten per cent of the electorate back their removal in a petition.

Martin Baxter, founder and chief executive of Electoral Calculus, said: “The British public are quite keen to see more referendums in the future and many of them would like voters to be able to propose referendum questions.

“The public can be quite good at deciding questions which politicians either find too hard or do not want to address, such as House of Lords reform.”

The survey, by pollsters Find Out Now, also asked hypothetical referendum questions including whether the right of everyone to free speech and freedom of religion should be enshrined in law. This was backed by 68 per cent to four per cent.

Sixty per cent backed a directly elected house of lords and the public backed the restoration of the death penalty by a near two to one majority of 52 per cent to 29 per cent.

There was also strong support for proportional representation for the electoral system by a four to one majority, 47 per cent to 12 per cent against.

Legalisation of cannabis was backed by nearly half of the British public (47 per cent) versus 30 per cent against.

However, the public was firmly against the abolition of the monarchy and its replacement by an elected head of state, by a majority of 56 per cent to 20 per cent.

The public was divided, however, over whether ethnic and religious minority groups should be protected by law from criticism. They were marginally against the proposal by 34 per cent to 27 per cent.