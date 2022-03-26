Man in 20s dead, 15-year-old girl among wounded during shooting at Rosemont fashion outlet mall, officials say

Police are looking for two assailants who fled in a red car after fatally shooting a man in his 20s and wounding two others including a 15-year-old girl at a shopping mall in Rosemont on Friday night, officials said.

Two of the victims were taken to hospitals, where one of them died, according to a tweet from Rosemont Public Safety. The other hospitalized patient, is a 15-year-old girl, according to Rosemont Police Sgt. Joe Balogh.

The third person shot ran away or “escaped,” said Rosemont spokesman Gary Mack, who added the mall was evacuated.

The shooting happened at 7:08 p.m. at 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, the Fashion Outlet of Chicago mall.

Mack said it’s possible it was a “targeted” attack, though it was not clear why.

“In fact, it’s likely that the shooter would probably have escaped immediately. There is a parking garage attached to the mall with multiple access points,” Mack said.

“There’s pretty good camera surveillance inside the mall, said so they’re reviewing all that,”Balogh said. “There’s a lot of witnesses that were in the area that we’re trying to hunt down and ones that we’ve talked to already.”

According to an earlier Rosemont Public Safety tweet, the incident did not involve an “active shooter” and a media staging area was set up at a parking lot, 9501 Technology Blvd.

A search of the mall was underway and a reunification site will be at Caddy Shack restaurant — anyone looking for friends and family should meet there, according to Rosemont Public Safety.

Luis Elijio and his family, including his 5-month-old daughter, were shopping at Diplomatic on the lower level of the mall when a woman outside of the store suddenly opened the doors of Diplomatic and screamed: “They’re shooting!” Elijio said.

“And right after that I heard what sounded like an automatic weapon,” Elijio said while recovering with his family in the lobby of the nearby Crowne Plaza hotel, which is connected to Caddy Shack.

My first thought was my 5-month-old daughter – I wanted to make sure she was safe, he said. They all ran to the back of the store with the rest of the shoppers at Diplomatic while an employee quickly locked the front doors as people ran out of the mall.

, she, her son and other Columbia shoppers (about 10 ppl total) were stuck in a back storage room for a little over an hour waiting. Her name is Jennifer Dwyer. Son is 14-year-old Aidan Dwyer. They’re at the hotel waiting for their daughter because they were told they might not be able to get their car from the parking garage tonight.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

