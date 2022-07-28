Public warned to secure valuables for sale after theft from farm stand

Jul. 28—GROVELAND — Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen and the Police Department are reminding residents to secure valuables for sale and be vigilant following a theft from a roadside farm stand.

Gillen said that on Tuesday, July 26, at approximately 3:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of King Street for a report of a theft.

Upon arrival, the responding officers learned that two individuals traveling in an older model red Honda Odyssey allegedly stole a red cooler containing chicken eggs and expensive cooler packs from an unstaffed farm stand.

Through the subsequent investigation, police also learned that the suspects allegedly attempted to steal a metal lockbox containing money from the stand.

Gillen is encouraging community members to keep an eye out for the older model red Honda Odyssey, which is believed to have a loud, defective exhaust system.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who observes suspicious activity in town should call police at 978-521-1212.

"There are many small farm stands in Groveland, and we urge the owners of these stands to secure all items of value in the hopes of preventing any future property loss," Gillen said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Groveland Police Department.