Public warned of traffic disruptions as FBI searches Concord River in Billerica

The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week.

Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team will be assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.

One lane on the River Street Bridge will be closed to motorists during active search hours.

“We recognize the traffic disruptions this may cause and are working as expeditiously as possible to complete the operation,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we conduct this important law enforcement activity.”

The FBI noted that crews are not looking for human remains and there is no associated threat to public safety.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

