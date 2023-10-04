Public can watch pumpkins chucked at Wright-Patt event: Here's how to go Saturday

Oct. 4—The science of pumpkin-chucking will once again come into sharp focus at the 18th Annual Wright-Patterson Pumpkin Chuck Saturday.

The public is invited to watch as orange gourds are launched thousands of feet behind the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The event is free and you're invited. Entry for the general public is through the Spinning Road base gate at the intersection of Spinning and Airway roads.

The annual pumpkin chuck is an Air Force Science, Technology, Engineering and Math event put on by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) Engineering Directorate.

The competition is divided into three classes of pumpkin-flinging machines, AFLCMC said Tuesday.

"Class A machines are the largest and most complicated, launching 8 to 10-pound pumpkins several thousand feet, while Class B machines hurl smaller 2-pound orange squashes," AFLCMC said. "Class C are human-powered machines where teams can sign-up onsite to compete on a novice-friendly version, if they don't want to build their own."

There will also be a STEM-focused area where visitors can learn about the physics of the machines, calculate expected ranges and speeds and then try it out for themselves on kid-friendly versions, the center said.

"Guests can also get hands-on experiences with creating and flying straw rockets as well as learning from local competitive robotics teams," AFLCMC said.

Visitors to Pumpkin Chuck can also enjoy music, pumpkin decorating, food trucks and a pie eating contest.