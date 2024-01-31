Public Welfare Foundation investing in 9 Tennessee criminal justice reform groups

A national grantmaking organization focused on criminal justice reform is expanding to Tennessee and will be awarding funds to nine organizations across the state in its first year.

The Public Welfare Foundation (PWF), a Washington-based nonprofit that invests in community organizations across the country, announced recently that Tennessee will be the ninth jurisdiction where it has a presence. The foundation is focused on identifying and supporting alternatives to incarceration in the youth and adult criminal legal systems.

“The best ideas bubble up from communities. Tennessee has promising community-based work underway, strong pipelines of emerging leaders, the potential for systems change, and partnerships that are ripe for collaboration,” said Public Welfare Foundation President and CEO Candice C. Jones in a statement. “Tennessee, like each of our jurisdictions, has partners on the ground driving change who are committed to ensuring that justice becomes a reality in the places where they live and work.”

Thena Robinson Mock, vice president of programs, said the foundation chose to expand to Tennessee based on a variety of factors, including the state's incarceration rate, which is 126% of the national average according to the Prison Policy Initiative, as well as "some deep systemic issues" like poverty and underfunded schools.

The foundation said in a news release that it also selected Tennessee for its "burgeoning local advocacy community."

"For us, I think that's the magic," Robinson Mock said. "You've got folks who are bumping up against all of these challenges and still have hope that the system can look different."

The Tennessee organizations receiving funds are:

Southern Movement Committee in Nashville

Just City in Memphis

Community Defense of East Tennessee in Knoxville

ThinkTennessee in Nashville

Unheard Voices Outreach in Nashville

MLK50 in Memphis

Stand for Children in Memphis

Free Hearts in Nashville

The average 12-month grant to these groups is $137,000, spokesperson Leanna Commins said.

Josh Spickler, executive director of Just City, said his organization focuses on changing aspects of the justice system that adversely affect those without much money. Some of Just City's efforts include managing a bail fund for poor Tennesseans, advocating for bail reform and reducing the state's application fee for those seeking expungement of a conviction.

"We want to see more solutions that bring about real safety that don't involve locking young people up and locking up adults," Robinson Mock said. "In this work, it's about asking some different questions, but also betting big on different ideas."

The Public Welfare Foundation has $620 million in assets and has awarded more than $700 million in grants since its founding in 1947, according to its website. Robinson Mock said organizations the nonprofit has supported have helped create youth justice reforms in Michigan and led to a drop in incarceration rates in Louisiana.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Public Welfare Foundation investing in 9 TN justice reform groups