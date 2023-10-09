Public works director used city’s credit card to go on spending spree, Georgia cops say

A former public works director is accused of going on a personal spending spree using the city’s credit card, Georgia investigators say.

Mark Harris, 53, of Rossville, was arrested and charged with theft by taking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He’s also charged with making false statements.

In September, the GBI began investigating accusations that Harris, ex-director of the Rossville Public Works Department, was stealing from the city’s financial accounts and charging personal items to its credit card.

A search of his home on Oct. 4 turned up several items allegedly bought on the city’s dime, including a Toro brand lawnmower, according to investigators.

Harris ended up returning several other items authorities said were bought with city funds:

DeWalt standing spotlight

DeWalt utility table

DeWalt 4000 Psi gas pressure washer

DeWalt angle grinder

A window air conditioning unit

Milwaukee angle reciprocating saw

Turbo leaf blower

Gorilla brand stationary step ladder

Investigators didn’t say if the alleged thefts occurred while Harris was still employed as the public works director.

He was booked into the Walker County Jail and later released after he made bond, the GBI said.

McClatchy News reached out to the City of Rossville for comment Oct. 9 and was awaiting a response.

Rossville is near the Tennessee-Georgia border, less than 10 miles south of downtown Chattanooga.

