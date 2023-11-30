New Public Works winter facility will not be ready for upcoming winter, officials say

If you live in the South Hills along one of those streets that becomes a nightmare when winter hits, this isn’t good news. The new public works facility that was supposed to bring snowplows, salt and supplies to the area won’t be ready in time for this upcoming winter.

“There have been several delays for a number of reasons,” said Councilman Anthony Coghill, who represents District 4.

The Public Works Division 4 will be located across from McKinley Park in Knoxville; the winter facility will house snowplows, salt and other winter supplies.

The location is ideal for the area.

“We are going to have public safety, and EMS all on the same grounds,” Coghill touted.

City leaders say it will provide workers with easy access during snowstorms to some of the city’s hardest-hit locations like Beechview, Brookline, Carrick, Mt. Washington, Overbrook, and Bon Air.

“It’s a public safety issue every year there so video of vehicles sliding down hills wreaking into cars wreaking into homes,” Coghill said.

The problem is, it’s not ready yet. From COVID-19-related delays to the discovery of a mineshaft— no construction had been completed at the site. Something Councilman Anthony Coghill whose district will be impacted the most said he didn’t anticipate when this project was approved 6 years ago.

“The hardest part I thought I got out of my way the first month in office [funding],” he shared.

Coghill confirmed the funding is available and a contractor is in place, so by next year the facility will be up and running, something he says is essential.

“It’s going to make a huge difference just in the psyche of the people in my neighborhood knowing that the salt trucks and plow trucks are right there not caught in traffic on the West End Bridge,” Coghill said.

Luckily this winter is anticipated to be milder than in years past, and Coghill is hoping that will help with snow removal services across the city.

