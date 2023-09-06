Publicans who displayed golly dolls will not be prosecuted for hate crime

The Ryleys claimed a backlash sparked by the dolls forced them to shut the White Hart Inn in Grays - EAST NEWS PRESS AGENCY

Prosecutors have confirmed no action will be taken against pub landlords who displayed golly dolls behind their bar.

Five Essex Police officers seized a collection of around 30 dolls from the White Hart Inn in Grays in April as the force investigated a hate crime allegation.

The raid was carried out two months after a member of the public reported the items had caused them “alarm and distress”.

Essex Police said it carried out an “exhaustive” investigation, which included interviewing the landlords before a file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service.

But prosecutors have now decided to take no further action.

A spokesperson said: “The CPS has a duty to make fair and impartial legal decisions based on the evidence provided to us by the police. We considered the available evidence and concluded our legal test for a prosecution was not met.”

Essex Police said the complainant had been updated following the CPS’s decision.

Heavy-handed approach

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: “We investigate crimes reported to us without fear or favour.

“This means we are sometimes faced with allegations of crime where people have strong opposing views, but it is the role of policing to remain impartial and investigate allegations raised to us.”

“It’s our job to support victims, investigate allegations of crime, ensure we follow all reasonable lines of enquiry, interview suspects and witnesses and present the evidence to the CPS to build a case for prosecution.”

Landlords Benice and Chris Ryley found themselves embroiled in a racism storm as they claimed a backlash sparked by the dolls forced them to shut the pub in May.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) removed the pub from its Good Beer Guide and brewers Heineken and Carlsberg told them to stop serving its lager.

Maintenance company Innserve also refused to work on the site and the building was vandalised on April 16, prompting another police investigation.

But Essex Police were questioned for its perceived heavy-handed approach.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman was reportedly unimpressed by the police’s action and made her views “very plain” to the force, as a Home Office source said officers “should not be getting involved in this kind of nonsense”.

Essex Police denied Ms Braverman had been “contacted directly” over the incident.

‘The police have ruined it’

Mrs Ryley said she had displayed the golly doll collection, apparently donated by her late aunt and customers, for nearly 10 years before they were removed by police.

She said a complaint had been made to police in 2018 but on that occasion, no action was taken.

In May, she told customers she and her husband had decided to retire and move to their home in Turkey after 17 years behind the bar in Grays.

“I’ve had enough now. I’m angry, annoyed and upset, if the police had left it alone we wouldn’t have been in this situation and we would have plodded along. But the police have ruined it,” she told Thurrock Nub News in May.

“I’m going to miss the pub and miss the people, We have had so many laughs and so many happy times. We’ve always had a good pub. It’s hurtful and I know many of my customers have cried today, I have been crying. It hurts, I’ve had 17 years of my life here. To close these doors tonight will break my heart.”

Owners Admiral Taverns said it was looking to open the pub under new management.

