Publication of LeoVegas 2019 annual report - increased focus on sustainability

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas today published its 2019 Annual Report. The year was characterised by changes for the gaming industry, with external challenges coupled to broader requirements for compliance, higher gambling taxes, and Sweden becoming a locally regulated market. At the same time, LeoVegas made great progress through innovation, greater focus on sustainability and improved efficiency, and delivered record-high sales and EBITDA. The heightened focus on sustainability is also reflected in LeoVegas' sustainability targets and sustainability report, which is now available on the company's website.

ANNUAL REPORT 2019



LeoVegas' 2019 Annual Report and Sustainability report is now available (Swedish version) on the company's website, www.leovegasgroup.com, under Investor Relations. The English version will be published on LeoVegas' website in April 2020.





SUSTAINABILITY



LeoVegas has decided to set clear ambitions, targets and measures in the areas of the Environment, Social Responsibility and Governance. This has been done to show a transparent, clear and correct way what LeoVegas aims to achieve in building a sustainable company and advocating for a sustainable gaming industry. Today approximately 10% of the Group's employees work specifically in roles coupled to compliance and responsible gaming. Expertise in responsible gaming will be further strengthened during the year with addition of new board member Mathias Hallberg. Hallberg conducts research in the field of addiction and is also a Professor in molecular addiction research at Uppsala University.





"That we continue to focus and invest in sustainability goes without saying for LeoVegas. Our goals in this area point to a clear direction in what we aim to achieve. With our work in sustainability, LeoVegas is advocating for a sustainable gaming industry, responsible gaming and positive development of the society," comments Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO.

This information is such that LeoVegas AB (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8 a.m. CEST on 8 April 2020.

ABOUT LEOVEGAS MOBILE GAMING GROUP

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas offers games on Casino, Live Casino and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

