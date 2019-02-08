Has Publicis Groupe S.A. (EPA:PUB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Assessing Publicis Groupe S.A.’s (EPA:PUB) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess PUB’s recent performance announced on 31 December 2018 and evaluate these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

Were PUB’s earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

PUB’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of €919m has increased by 6.6% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -8.9%, indicating the rate at which PUB is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is merely due to industry tailwinds, or if Publicis Groupe has experienced some company-specific growth.

ENXTPA:PUB Income Statement Export February 8th 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Publicis Groupe has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.7% is below the FR Media industry of 4.3%, indicating Publicis Groupe’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Publicis Groupe’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 12%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 17% to 72% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Publicis Groupe’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Publicis Groupe to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



