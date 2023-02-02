Publicis sees more growth this year as clients keep spending on digital marketing

Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris
Olivier Sorgho
·2 min read

By Olivier Sorgho

(Reuters) - Publicis Groupe, the world's third-largest advertising agency, said on Thursday it expects organic growth between 3% and 5% this year, as it banks on continued investments from clients on their digital transformation.

Despite a challenging 2022 marked by inflation, COVID-19 in China and a slowdown in global advertising spending, Publicis last year twice raised its guidance as client spending on digital marketing boosted sales.

"We haven't noticed a change in the behaviour of our customers due to inflation," Chief Executive Arthur Sadoun told journalists in a call regarding Thursday's results, echoing statements from October.

Its digital and data-driven businesses Epsilon and Sapient, the former of which was acquired in 2019, had organic growth of 12% and 19%, respectively, in 2022.

"Now, we're on the lookout for so-called bolt-on acquisitions," Sadoun added.

CLIENTS PREFER RETAIL MEDIA

Responding to a question on clients' preferences for ad placement, Sadoun said there was a transfer away from traditional television and towards smart TVs, as well as towards retail media in general and first-party data.

"There is an underlying trend towards our clients who say: instead of going to invest on CNN, we're going to go to Walmart.com because by definition it's more efficient, it's more direct, I'm building a direct relationship with my consumer."

He added that clients' willingness to continue advertising on Twitter varied on a case-by-case basis.

Publicis, which owns ad agencies Leo Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi, hopes to navigate a global shift in advertising trends as Alphabet Inc's Google looks to phase out the use of third-party cookies.

The company recorded organic growth of +10.1% in 2022 with net revenue reaching 12.57 billion euros ($13.81 billion), against 10.49 billion in 2021.

($1 = 0.9102 euro)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho in Gdansk; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Whirlpool Full Year 2022 Earnings: In Line With Expectations

    Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$19.7b (down 10% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Snap swings to quarterly net loss, expects lower Q1 rev; shares fall

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Tuesday said current quarter revenue could decline by as much as 10%, sending its shares down 14% as the company struggles with weak advertising demand. The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat is the first of the major digital advertising platforms to report fourth-quarter results, which provides an early clue for platforms like Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet's Google when they report results later this week. Meta shares fell 2% and Alphabet dropped 1%.

  • Japan utilities boost efforts to cut coal import costs, improve energy security

    Japanese power utilities are stepping up efforts to cut thermal coal import costs by switching to lower quality grades and widening import sources, company officials said, as Tokyo looks to fight inflation and boost energy security. The measures include burning more of cheaper low-to-mid-grade coal and seeking new suppliers in Africa and South America, they said, as the world's No. 3 coal importer has sharply reduced imports from Russia, sanctioned for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Equities Extend Fed Rally; Adani Assets Sink Lower: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US and Europe stock futures climbed with Asian shares, building on Wall Street’s advance after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had made progress in its battle against inflation.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Amazon Earnings Are Today. All Eyes Are on Its Cloud Computing Business.

    The company's fourth-quarter results will likely be muted by weakness in e-commerce, and slower growth in cloud and advertising markets.

  • El Salvador opens 40,000-person prison as arrests soar in gang crackdown

    Authorities in El Salvador have opened one of Latin America's largest prisons, more than doubling the country's incarceration capacity, as a government crackdown on criminal gangs is causing the prison population to soar. The 40,000-capacity Terrorism Confinement Center was inaugurated on Tuesday to help relieve some of the overpopulation in the country's prison system. Since President Nayib Bukele asked the country's congress to approve a state of exception in March, the police and army have arrested more than 62,000 suspected gang members and their collaborators.

  • Company to lay off hundreds after Tesla contract terminated

    Until a couple of weeks ago, ABM Texas General Services Inc. had the contract to handle janitorial and maintenance services at Tesla's gigafactory east of Austin. Soon, 255 ABM employees will be laid off — but a new contractor may sweep up many of the laid-off workers.

  • Tech layoffs may be continuing, but these skills are still in high demand

    Tech titans including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta (META) IBM (IBM) and Amazon (AMZN) have announced thousands of job cuts in recent months, as the sector attempts to meet a changing macro environment. While layoffs continue, however, companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also increasing their efforts around AI, reflecting a broader trend in tech. Microsoft, for its part, is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, maker of the ChatGPT tool.

  • Workday cuts hundreds of jobs

    The cloud software company Workday plans to cut hundreds of jobs as it lays off about 3 percent of its global workforce. The company told employees in a message on Tuesday that it decided to restructure and realign some teams across the company, leading to the layoffs, the majority of which will be those working…

  • Alina Habba is withdrawing as Trump's lead attorney for E. Jean Carroll's rape claim. Last month, a federal judge sanctioned her $1 million for bad lawyering.

    Donald Trump's new lawyer in the case, Joe Tacopina, has experience representing the Washington Commanders as well as rappers like Meek Mill.

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.

  • 21 Times Bosses Went Above And Beyond For Their Employees, Proving Not All Heroes Wear Capes

    Treating people with kindness goes a long way, folks.

  • Qatar Airways, Airbus reach settlement in A350 legal case

    Qatar Airways and Airbus have reached a settlement in a longstanding legal dispute over the safety of the A350 jetliner and billions of orders for other planes. Qatar Airways had grounded Airbus A350s over what it described as fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate” in the long-range aircraft. In December 2021, Qatar’s national carrier announced it was suing Airbus in London over what it described as the “accelerated surface degradation” of the wide-body A350.

  • NetApp to Cut Work Force by 8% Amid More Conservative IT Spending

    NetApp announced a round of layoffs on Tuesday, joining other tech companies across the globe that are working to reduce costs. The data-sharing software company announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that it expects to reduce its worldwide headcount by about 8%. NetApp (ticker: NTAP) previously said in a separate filing that it employed about 12,000 people.

  • Southwest Airlines names new CIO to aid with technology fixes after holiday meltdown

    Woods will play a key role in assisting with the airline’s $1.3 billion on technology improvements, upgrades, and system maintenance that have become its top priority since it canceled 16,700 flights between Christmas and New Year's.

  • Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations

    A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.

  • Mid-sized Iowa-based employers clean up in national Top Workplaces awards

    2021 and 2022 Iowa Top Workplaces re-peat winner GreenState Credit Union ranked fifth nationwide in its size bracket.

  • Google layoffs: Worker on maternity leave says she found out she’d been sacked while feeding her newborn at 4:30 a.m.

    Google parent company Alphabet recently announced it would be laying off around 12,000 people.

  • Apple Just Laid the Groundwork for Its Next Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) just released a new tool for small businesses, and it could be a gateway to billions in ad revenue. The new Apple Business Connect suite is a set of tools that allows small businesses to update how their location place cards look across Apple apps like Maps, Messages, and Wallet. Apple is giving small businesses a lot of free tools to win them over.