Publicly Traded Companies Getting the Biggest Paycheck Protection Loans

The Paycheck Protection Program, part of the CARES Act passed by the U.S. Congress in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recession, is ostensibly meant for smaller mom-and-pop businesses, the kind whose entire staff is often living paycheck to paycheck.

According to the terms of the program, a business needs to have less than 500 employees in order to apply. However, there are a couple of exceptions to this. If a business with more than 500 employees meets the Small Business Administration (SBA) industry size standard (meaning it operates in a big enough industry to be small in comparison), it can apply for the loan. Additionally, businesses that operate in accommodations and food services and have multiple locations with less than 500 employees each can qualify.





In other words, certain publicly traded companies can, and have, applied for and received some of the largest PPP loans. Additionally, since these bigger business typically have more employees and liquidity already on hand, they are almost certain to meet the requirements needed for their loans to be forgiven.

"SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities," reads the SBA information page for the PPP. Due to the high demand for loans, another stipulation was added: 75% of the loan must go towards payroll.

Data compiled by Morgan Stanley (MS) shows that the biggest publicly traded companies receiving the largest PPP loans are DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM), WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) also received a PPP loan, but the company returned it after public outcry that it was taking money meant for smaller businesses.

Why would a big company take out a PPP loan?

Considering that the program is meant for small businesses, why would a publicly traded corporation feel the need to utilize it?

For one, accommodations and food services businesses are being hit hard by lockdowns, as hotels and such are non-essential and food suppliers often face greater exposure to the virus.

Additionally, many of them are more likely than small businesses to meet the forgiveness requirement of 75% of the loan going towards payroll. That means 25% of the loan is basically free money. For companies in dire financial straits, this could be necessary to their survival.

It could also help with employee retention. With the $600 per week additional unemployment bonus that was also part of the CARES Act, employees making less than approximately $20 per hour (the exact amount depends on the state), so unemployment will now pay more than their original paycheck. This means that keeping these low-income employees on the payroll is less beneficial for the employees, but more beneficial for the company, as it would have to do less re-hiring after business picked back up.

However, this all boils down to either financial weakness or taking advantage of the system. While many of their peers are tapping low-interest credit facilities and utilizing cash on hand, these businesses are rushing to receive free money from the government, indicating that investors may want to be wary of potential weakness. While some of these businesses might be good investments, others may not be.

DMC Global

DMC Global, or Dynamic Materials Corporation, is an explosive metalworking and perforation company based in Boulder, Colorado. The perforation business is focused on the oil and gas industry, while the explosive metalworking business is a world leader in explosion welding and advanced clad materials.

On April 22, DMC Global had a market cap of $367.76 million. It was the largest publicly traded company (by market cap) to receive a PPP loan, taking out $6.7 million. With approximately 428 employees, it meets the "under 500 employees" requirement.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.43 indicates a strong cash position, even though it is slightly below what the company normally had on hand in recent years.

5d172c1c068f72ace17d76c9afd6d543.png More