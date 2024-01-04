Public's assistance being sought to locate missing Cumberland man

Jan. 4—CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police and the C3I Unit is continuing to investigate the disappearance of a city man who has not been seen since last March.

The last reported sighing of Ray Lawrence Aleshire reportedly took place March 5 in the Cumberland area.

Police said all leads have been "exhausted" in the ongoing investigation to locate Aleshire, a 53-year-old white male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aleshire is asked to contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600 or the C3I Unit at 777-0326. Anonymous information may be provided to the Allegany and Mineral County Crime Solvers at 722-4300 and callers may be eligible for a reward.