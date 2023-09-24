Public's help requested in finding auto theft suspects

Sep. 23—Bakersfield police are requesting the public's help in finding two young people suspected of stealing a vehicle at about 11 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 4700 block of Alden Court.

Video footage taken inside the vehicle, which has since been recovered, led the Bakersfield Police Department to release descriptions of the suspects.

One was said to be white or Hispanic and male, between 17 and 20 years old with black hair and wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with a white logo.

The other was described similarly but with curly instead of black hair and no white sweatshirt logo.

BPD encouraged anyone with information about the case to call Detective Chris Peck at 661-679-0144, or the department at 661-327-7111.