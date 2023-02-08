Public's help sought after fatal shooting of juvenile in Falcon

Feb. 7—The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement continue their search for suspects in a shooting early Sunday morning in a Falcon neighborhood that left one juvenile dead and four others injured.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday after the overnight shooting rocked the Meridian Ranch subdivision in unincorporated El Paso County.

The Sheriff's Office is pursuing "productive leads," according to a news release Tuesday, while asking anyone with information to come forward as the investigation moves ahead with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Investigators believe there may be multiple suspects in the shooting, which is possibly connected to a Saturday night carjacking near Potter Drive on the east side of Colorado Springs, according the Sheriff's Office.

Bullets rained down on a house in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the subdivision north of Falcon shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, striking five people, one of whom was killed. The juvenile who died after being rushed to the hospital has not been identified. The other four people sustained injuries of varying severity, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Deborah Mynatt.

Numerous apparent bullet holes are visible on the façade of a residence in the neighborhood where sheriff's deputies cordoned off more than a block as investigators collected evidence Sunday morning. Two vehicles with front-end damage were also parked at the scene Sunday, one with possible bullet holes in its cracked windshield.

Initial reporting by The Gazette indicates the residence where the victims were shot may have been a short-term rental property, according to neighbor accounts and online data that linked the address to an apparent rental company.

Most of the subdivision was placed under a shelter-in-place order for about one hour Sunday morning after law enforcement arrived at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. Residents were advised to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.

Anyone with information connected to the shooting can call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-7777, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

