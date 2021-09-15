Public's help sought in finding Ligonier burglars

Sep. 14—Ligonier Valley police are asking the public's help after a pair of businesses along Route 30 in Ligonier were burglarized early Saturday.

Chief John E. Berger said officers responding to an alarm at Rick's Tobacco Outlet at 2:28 a.m. found the drive-thru window had been forced open and broken. Once inside, the burglars also damaged a window blind and also tossed cigarettes off the shelves.

Thinking the burglars may still be inside, police dog Kilo responded but the burglars had already fled.

"As of now, it appears that only cigarettes were stolen. Investigators think the store's audible alarm may have scared them off," Berger said.

As officers were investigating the tobacco shop burglary, officers found that the nearby laundromat also was broken into. Berger said the burglars entered the building by breaking a side door.

Investigators found the detergent dispensers and coin machines were damaged.

The county detective forensic team processed both scenes.

After looking at security surveillance video, Berger said it is believed three people were involved in the burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone police at 724-238-5105.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .