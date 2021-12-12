UPDATE: Police say missing at-risk adult has been found, is safe

UPDATE: The missing man was found safe, according to a tweet from Fort Collins police. The below article has been updated and his name, photo and identifying information have been removed.

A missing man was found safe after Fort Collins police asked the public for help locating him.

The man, described by police as an at-risk adult, had been missing since earlier last week.

Neighbors had told police they were worried about his welfare.

Police first asked for the public's help in finding the man on social media Thursday night. Police told the Coloradoan he still had not been located as of Friday morning. On Saturday, they tweeted that he had been found and was safe.

