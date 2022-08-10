Public's help sought in finding missing Berthoud man

The public's help is being sought in searching for a man who has been missing from Berthoud since Wednesday morning.

The man, 34-year-old Andrew Logan, is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. He has a cognitive disability.

He was last seen walking east from the area of Serenity Ridge Parkway at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and was wearing glasses, a white T-shirt and tan or gray shorts, according to the sheriff's office.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies, investigators and emergency services personnel are currently searching for Logan, and Larimer County Search and Rescue has been asked to respond. A drone has also been deployed in the search.

Anyone who has seen Logan since 10:30 a.m. or knows where he is or may be can call the sheriff's office at 970-416-1985.

