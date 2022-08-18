Public's help sought in finding woman last seen in Altadena

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking help in locating a 23-year-old woman who went missing last month.

Jai Rmanii Hicks, also known as Rmanii, was last seen July 16 at around 3 p.m. on the 200 block of West Woodbury Road in Altadena, authorities said on Twitter. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a brown backpack.

Rmanii is 5 feet 10, about 185 pounds, with shoulder-length, red hair styled in dreadlocks, and brown eyes, the Sheriff's Department said on Facebook. She has three tattoos, including an ankh tattoo, the Egyptian symbol of life, on her ankle; a picture of a girl on her right thigh; and a tribal symbol below her chest.

Her family is concerned about her well-being and is asking for the public’s help, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

Anyone who wants to make an anonymous tip can call Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, visit lacrimestoppers.org, or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.