Public's help sought in identifying man involved in murder on freeway near Kapolei
Mar. 10—Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for murder in connection with the death of a 50-year-old man.
of a vehicle in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the freeway at about 3 a.m. Sunday between the Kapolei and Kunia off-ramps When officers arrived, they discovered a man in the driver's seat of a black Dodge Caravan with traumatic injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office have yet to release his name. Family members on social media have identified him as Gerald "Jerry " Waialae.
According to police, witnesses reported two men had exchanged words while driving. At some point, both stopped and exited their vehicles, at which time a physical altercation ensued.
Shortly after, the 50-year-old man returned to his vehicle and the other man fled in a silver or gray colored four-door vehicle.
Police said the victim drove a short distance before he became unresponsive.
The driver who fled the scene is described as a man in his 20s, 6 feet tall with a slim build. He is further described as having black or brown medium-length dreadlocks and was wearing a white T-shirt at the time.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.