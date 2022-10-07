Public's help sought in identifying suspect in armed robbery at Spin & Win

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect who robbed the Spin & Win skill games business, at 928 Springmill St., at gunpoint around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office on Thursday provided video footage of the robbery taken from a security camera inside the business.

Richland County Sheriff's Capt. Donald Zehner said the business, which has various gaming machines, had been open only two days when the robbery occurred.

"The suspect was dressed in black with a mask and appeared to be a male by their description," Zehner said. After pointing guns at three victims, the suspect fled with about $4,000 in cash, according to a sheriff's office report.

No one was hurt during the incident. The sign outside the business still says Open Arms, the name of the previous business at the location.

Anyone who has information about the armed robbery at Spin & Win Tuesday night at 928 Springmill St. is asked to call Richland County Sheriff's Detective Scott Davis at 419-774-5611.

According to the sheriff's report, the victims said a man dressed in black and wearing a mask entered the business and walked into the ladies bathroom, exited the bathroom and started walking back toward the front door.

When he was asked to leave by a male employee, the suspect pulled a gun on the worker. Another victim said the suspect pulled a firearm on her as well and demanded that she get money out of the register.

She complied and took money out of the register and the suspect stuffed the cash in his pocket and ran out the front door prior to deputies' arrival, the report said.

A third person, a male, told deputies the suspect pulled a gun on him, too.

A fourth victim said she hid beside one of the gaming machines until the suspect left, running north on Fairfax Avenue.

Deputies with rifles drawn searched Spin & Win and the surrounding area Tuesday night but were unable to locate the suspect.

