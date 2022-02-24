Public's help sought after Lawrence County indictment

Feb. 24—IRONTON — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson are enlisting the public's help after the indictment of a Lawrence County man on voyeurism and child pornography charges.

Richard Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, was indicted Feb. 23 on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and 10 counts of voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Slack previously operated a funeral home in South Point and is alleged to have invaded the privacy of others by videotaping and filming for sexual gratification.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling BCI's tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or by filing a tip anonymously online.

The case is being investigated by BCI's Special Victims Unit. The Special Victims Unit specializes in investigating victim-centered crimes affecting populations that benefit from specialized law enforcement handling. Examples include children, the elderly and human trafficking victims, and the crimes can include abduction, sexual assault, financial abuse and/or physical abuse.